Neighborhood group adds camera, lighting to pedestrian tunnel under Dodge Street

After a handful of incidents, members of the Dundee Memorial Park Association have added lighting and another security camera in the pedestrian tunnel near 51st and Dodge Streets.

The tunnel, dubbed the “Dodge Street Subway,” was built in 1934. It now sits on the National Register of Historic Places.

The tunnel garners plenty of traffic, especially during the school year, said John Ashford, president of the Dundee Memorial Park Association. Many students on the south side of Dodge Street use it to get to school on the north side of the street.

Several years ago, resident Dave Schinzel spearheaded an effort to raise money to give the tunnel a face-lift. The pedestrian crossing has seen fresh paint and caulk, new lighting and security cameras over the years, Ashford said.

“It was wrecked when the (neighborhood association) took this up,” Ashford said, citing crime, poor lighting and general disrepair. “We got it to be a very safe passage.”

But a string of recent incidents led the group to seek funding to install a fourth camera — placed at the south entrance of the tunnel. Ashford said residents have seen people loitering in the tunnels, including one person who had been urinating and defecating in the area. Another incident caught a person defacing the tunnel with graffiti.

All the incidents were caught on camera, Ashford said, but residents realized the camera at the north entrance didn’t cover the entire length of the tunnel, and lighting wasn’t adequate to capture good footage.

The recent project was paid for in large part by a grant from the Omaha Community Foundation. The rest of the cost was covered by the Midtown Neighborhood Alliance; Bob Welk, who is the association’s past president; and the Dundee Memorial Park Association.

“During the school year — rush hour in the morning and evening — it’s well-traveled,” Ashford said. “It’s great. It’s a really cool thing to have.”