 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Neighborhoods being evacuated as crews battle three-alarm fire near downtown Omaha

  • 0

Omaha police have begun evacuating neighborhoods near the scene of a three-alarm fire near 20th Street and Woolworth Avenue.

Those residing in neighborhoods between 13th to 20th and Leavenworth to Martha Streets have been asked to evacuate as smoke became hazardous in the area.

Area fire crews were on the scene at Nox-Crete, Inc., 1415 S. 20th St. The sounds of explosions were reported, and heavy smoke could be seen for several miles. The business makes chemicals for concrete, according to its website.

Initial reports indicate the building was evacuated when the fire broke out. 

This story is developing.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

You can see the Earth in a whole new light with these amazing timelapses from the ISS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert