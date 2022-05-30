Neighborhoods being evacuated as crews battle three-alarm fire near downtown Omaha

Omaha police have begun evacuating neighborhoods near the scene of a three-alarm fire near 20th Street and Woolworth Avenue.

Those residing in neighborhoods between 13th to 20th and Leavenworth to Martha Streets have been asked to evacuate as smoke became hazardous in the area.

Area fire crews were on the scene at Nox-Crete, Inc., 1415 S. 20th St. The sounds of explosions were reported, and heavy smoke could be seen for several miles. The business makes chemicals for concrete, according to its website.

Initial reports indicate the building was evacuated when the fire broke out.

This story is developing.