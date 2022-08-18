Neighbors cheer prospect of two-way all-day Farnam, but many dislike city roundabout plan

A City of Omaha plan to finally convert Farnam Street to a full-time two-way street through Dundee is drawing mixed reactions from people in the neighborhood.

Generally, people are happy that the administration of Mayor Jean Stothert wants to convert Farnam Street to permanently accommodate two-way traffic from Saddle Creek Road to Dodge Street, instead of being a one way in different directions at certain times of day, as it currently is.

But many in the neighborhood don’t like how the city proposes to go about it. The city’s proposal, made public Tuesday by Stothert’s office and City Traffic Engineer Todd Pfitzer, would replace traffic lights with roundabouts at two intersections: 50th and Farnam, and 52nd and Farnam.

“We’re very happy it’s going back to two way all day,” said Sasha Brundidge, who lives with her husband and two young children near 52nd and Farnam.

But she doesn’t like the proposal for roundabouts. They’ll carve into adjacent homeowners’ yards, will be relatively expensive and make it more difficult for immediate neighbors to access their driveways. She also questions how the roundabouts will affect pedestrian safety in an area where many children walk to school.

“I’m not confident it’s a good solution,” she said.

Pat Schneider, who lives at 50th and Farnam, called the roundabout plan “nonsense.” He predicted they will cause traffic congestion without improving safety, and also be difficult for fire trucks and semis to navigate.

Another neighbor at 50th and Farnam, Tim Lammers, echoed concerns about congestion and difficulty getting in and out of driveways. He said he believed switching to full-time two-way traffic with traffic lights would slow traffic down, and he thinks the city should have tried that as a pilot program.

Even so, Lammers said that the roundabouts should have the effect of pushing more drivers to take Dodge Street instead of Farnam, which would be a good thing.

He said he has seen many traffic accidents — often with injuries — at the 50th and Farnam intersection, almost always because of people running red lights and speeding. He has clocked with a radar gun many cars going 50 or 55 mph on Farnam.

“Hopefully, it (the plan with roundabouts) makes it safer,” Lammers said. “If it makes it safer, I’m all for it.”

The Dundee Memorial Park Neighborhood Association’s board had requested that the city undertake a pilot program to see what would happen with two-way traffic on Farnam without construction changes to the street. In a prepared statement, the association said it was disappointed that pilot program won’t happen. But it applauded the city for studying the issue, taking public feedback and making “the decision to fix Farnam.”

The city’s proposal follows the recommendations of a study conducted for the city by a consulting firm. Neighbors concerned about high numbers of traffic accidents and confusion caused by the part-time one-ways had advocated for change for about six years. The consultants found that more than half the crashes at Farnam’s intersections with 50th and 52nd Streets were caused by drivers running red lights.

Roundabouts would mitigate that and provide safer pedestrian crossings, the consultants said.

Pfitzer said Tuesday that the proposal is about safety.

“Roundabouts slow traffic, reduce crashes and eliminate red light running,” Pfitzer said.

City Council members Danny Begley and Pete Festersen, whose districts each include parts of Dundee, support converting Farnam to two way full time. They said Omaha Public Works officials made it clear they would not support converting Farnam to full-time two-way traffic without such changes as adding turn lanes or creating roundabouts.

“One of the things that Pete and I worked on was to see if we could get maybe the city to try a pilot for one year on the two-way traffic,” Begley said. “That was a non-starter with Public Works because of the safety concerns with it.”

City Council approval is needed for the estimated $1.75 million project to go forward. The council likely will be asked to vote in the next few weeks on a design contract including the roundabouts. There’s no action the City Council could take that would force the city to do the requested pilot program, Festersen said.

The council conceivably could reject the plan with roundabouts.

“If we don’t approve the design — but then it potentially could just be left the way it is now, which is where (Farnam) changes for two hours in the morning and at night, and then it’s two way the other 20 hours of the day.”

Peter Manhart, a Dundee Memorial Park Neighborhood Association board member who was instrumental in the “Fix Farnam” movement, said he is happy that Farnam will be converted to two way full time. That will get rid of the confusion, which Manhart said combines with speeding to cause the excess of accidents in the area.

Noting that city officials had previously rejected neighbors’ requests for the conversion, Manhart said he believes what led to the city’s change of heart was the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Saddle Creek redevelopment plan. That plan envisions a roundabout near Farnam and 46th Streets, Manhart said.

He’s not convinced the roundabouts will make crossing the street safer for pedestrians, including parents pushing children in strollers. The roundabouts may slow down traffic, Manhart said.

Another area resident, Jim McGee, said the roundabouts should improve mobility and safety. The ultimate question, he said, will be how they are designed — how they will accommodate pedestrians, and how they will fit into a historic neighborhood.