Neighbors say Omaha woman's death highlights need for another stoplight on 30th Street

Neighbors and a faith-based advocacy group say that a pedestrian's recent death near North 30th Street and Kansas Avenue underscores the need for a traffic signal at the intersection.
The city, however, says the multiple-street intersection is a complicated problem and for several reasons the intersection won't be getting a traffic light or crosswalk.
Sheryl L. Bringleson, 53, of Omaha was fatally struck by a Jeep Cherokee as she stepped onto 30th Street near Kansas Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Jan. 10. She is survived by her children.
No charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.
Several streets come together at that spot on 30th Street, which itself is four lanes: Belvedere Boulevard, Miller Park Drive and two separately spaced entrances for Kansas Avenue.
For more than a year, Omaha Together One Community has been working with officials from the city and state on improving safety at the intersection. (The state is involved because North 30th Street in that area of town is also designated as U.S. 75 and responsibility for the federal highway has been delegated to the state.)
Jeff Riesselman, city traffic engineer, said the city did what it could. In consultation with OTOC, the city:
- Changed Miller Park Drive to a one-way entrance into the park so that traffic wouldn't be exiting there.
- Installed signs indicating that pedestrians shouldn't cross 30th Street at that location and instead directing them north to a crosswalk at Curtis Avenue. Bringleson was struck after entering the street near one of those signs.
Riesselman said the intersection doesn't meet the federal criteria for a traffic light, based on his experience and understanding of those standards. And even if it did, the simple fact of meeting the standard doesn't require that one be installed, he said.
"There are no plans for a signal," he said in an email to The World-Herald.
The standards take into consideration the number of vehicles and pedestrians and street configuration.
Northeast Omaha residents have had long-running concerns about traffic along the more than 2-mile stretch of North 30th Street where the intersection is located.
The route is a U.S. highway and truck corridor, so it carries a great deal of cars and semi traffic. About 15,000 to 20,000 vehicles travel the section, based on a 2018 traffic count by Metropolitan Area Planning Agency. Neighbors say those numbers are outdated and traffic has increased noticeably since 2019.
MAPA is coordinating a $301,925 study of this stretch of North 30th (from Ames to Interstate 680), and it is being done by HDR Inc. of Omaha.
Drivers also find the road treacherous. Anne Hebert's car was totaled when she was rear-ended by a semi while trying to turn left off of 30th Street.
"It is really hard to navigate that part of the road,” said Hebert, who is active in OTOC.
Mark Witte's home overlooks the intersection, and he said it's a daily scare for drivers.
"I understand how insignificant an intersection can seem. That is what is frustrating," he said in an email to The World-Herald. "Because each day, we're betting against the odds of a near miss or accident. And now, tragically, one less mother has gone home for it."
