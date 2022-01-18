Neighbors say Omaha woman's death highlights need for another stoplight on 30th Street

Neighbors and a faith-based advocacy group say that a pedestrian's recent death near North 30th Street and Kansas Avenue underscores the need for a traffic signal at the intersection.

The city, however, says the multiple-street intersection is a complicated problem and for several reasons the intersection won't be getting a traffic light or crosswalk.

Sheryl L. Bringleson, 53, of Omaha was fatally struck by a Jeep Cherokee as she stepped onto 30th Street near Kansas Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Jan. 10. She is survived by her children.

No charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Several streets come together at that spot on 30th Street, which itself is four lanes: Belvedere Boulevard, Miller Park Drive and two separately spaced entrances for Kansas Avenue.

For more than a year, Omaha Together One Community has been working with officials from the city and state on improving safety at the intersection. (The state is involved because North 30th Street in that area of town is also designated as U.S. 75 and responsibility for the federal highway has been delegated to the state.)