Neighbors upset about apartments proposed for 168th and Shirley

Keellia Guevara's backyard in southwest Omaha opens up into a sprawling green space.

It's dotted with gardens, a fire pit, trampolines and other playthings.

For years, neighbors in the development near 168th and Shirley Streets have maintained the land — planting trees and mowing the wild grasses. They also have been known to host karaoke nights, sit around the fire pit and share produce from the gardens.

But now, developers are proposing a 194-unit apartment complex split across two plots of land, one of which is the neighborhood's much-beloved green space.

The proposed Rose Garden Apartments received an initial go-ahead from the Omaha Planning Board at its Wednesday meeting. Those in attendance heard well over an hour's worth of testimony from developers, neighbors and city staff.

The project would span parcels of land on the north and south sides of Shirley Street at 168th.

The north parcel, which abuts several backyards, would have three buildings, each with 22 apartments. The south side would have three buildings with a total of 128 apartments, as well as a pool and pool house.

Neighbors, including Guevara, are upset at the prospect of losing the communal space, especially to a large multifamily complex.

"What they're proposing will fundamentally change our lives," said Guevara, who has lived in her house since 2019.

Her backyard would abut a parking lot and the complex's trash bins. The parking lot would slice through a swath of grass that her 11- and 8-year old children run through to reach their friends' homes. Plans for the complex do not indicate any fencing or barriers other than landscaping to separate the development from the nearby homes.

Guevara also voiced concerns about her children's bedrooms at the back of the house facing the apartment parking lot.

Traffic poses another concern, Guevara said. It already can be tricky entering and exiting via Shirley Street from 168th Street, she said, because there is no traffic signal. Parking along Shirley Street could pose problems, too, she said.

Guevara said she would much rather see single-family homes on the north parcel and shorter apartment buildings on the south side of the street.

Pat McNeil, of McNeil Company, told the planning board that he has planned to put a multifamily development on those parcels for some time. But he wanted to wait until improvement projects were complete along 168th Street. McNeil said he has owned the land for more than two decades.

At the meeting, Larry Jobeun, who spoke on behalf of the developer, said the project "is ripe for development" now.

Most of the units would have one or two bedrooms, with two three-bedroom units available. Average rent would run from $1,100 a month to $2,600 a month, Jobeun said.

Buildings on the north side of Shirley Street would be three stories high with pitched roofs, giving a more residential feel, Jobeun said. That complex would have 73 surface parking stalls as well as garage spaces.

Two of the three buildings on the south side of Shirley Street would be four stories tall with a level of underground parking. The third building is three stories high with a pitched roof. That complex would offer 222 surface parking stalls in addition to more than 100 garage spaces.

Carol Goldie was one of a dozen people who voiced concerns before the board.

Goldie has lived in her house for 34 years. She and her husband have mowed, planted trees and removed dead brush from the area. Over the years, neighbors have jumped in to help. Owners of the property have never made an effort to clean up the space, she said.

Goldie said she would rather look at the natural area, which houses many mature trees, instead of a three-story apartment complex and concrete parking lot. She's particularly concerned with the location of the complex's trash area. It would sit adjacent to her backyard.

Other residents shared similar testimony. They added that they enjoy watching wildlife, including deer and turkeys, stroll through the area.

Jobeun addressed some concerns at the meeting, saying the zoning is legal and the area is able to support the number of proposed units — and then some.

Items such as the location of trash bins can be further discussed and adjusted, he said. Developers will try to preserve existing trees.

Eric Englund, with the city planning department, also addressed concerns, saying the project fits the city's master plan. He added that components could change as the project makes its way through the proper channels. And the development wouldn't devalue adjacent properties, he said.

"I know neighbors disagree, but this is generally a good thing," he said. "It's good for neighborhoods to have diversity in housing types, different options."

A handful of neighbors met a reporter at the site this week. Some said they would be content with single-family developments moving in, while others said they would prefer to keep the green space. If the multifamily development is approved, neighbors said they would rather see the project downsized or take the form of townhomes or villas.

"The developer can come in and say, 'We can make all this fit here.' But once it's all built, it's the neighborhood that has to deal with the damaging effects," Guevara said.

Neighbors have been meeting regularly to discuss the project — and have attended a meeting with the developer. They have hired a lawyer as well as other consultants to help efforts to stop or change the plan.

Kent Rasmussen, project designer with McNeil Company, said Friday that developers realize the Rose Garden neighborhood is a tightknit community. They're not opposed, he said, to working with the neighbors on some of the concerns.

"I know there's a lot of pushback with the neighbors because it's new and it's change, but we've seen these multifamily communities thrive and provide another option within the neighborhood. It can be a real cultural growth within that community," Rasmussen said.

The project will move onto the Omaha City Council for final approval of rezoning. Should the project be approved, Rasmussen said, developers expect construction to start in 2023.