New 1,200-book collection magically appears at the UNO library

“It was getting to the point where you felt like you were infringing on the family that was generously housing the library,” said Arch, who made his living as a professional magician for several years.

It became evident that the collection needed a permanent home, especially when they realized they could share their collective knowledge with the world.

Omaha Magical Society board members visited UNO, met with Schindler and liked what they saw.

“The UNO library has such a great policy,” Arch said. “You can bring in your camera and take a picture of whatever you want in the books, even though you can’t check them out. I think the books are going to be seen more at UNO than they were before.”

Some might wonder if the society’s members are afraid all this sharing might make magic less mysterious.

Arch said that has been happening ever since “The Masked Magician” was on the Fox Network in the late 1990s. The entire show centered on showing a trick and then unraveling how it was done.

“We went crazy,” he said. “Our whole world was over because people would know our secrets.”