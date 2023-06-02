When planning to build a new church​, parishioners of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in the Elkhorn area started with some basic principles.

The new church, they said, should be an Elkhorn landmark, a spiritual respite from the everyday hustle and bustle.

Its design should be worthy of prayer and sacred celebration, and yet simple, humble and hospitable.

The church should reflect the parish's Irish heritage and small-town culture.

And, from a practical standpoint, the new church should solve an overcrowding problem at the existing church site, which also hosts the parish's Catholic school.

On Sunday, Omaha Archbishop George Lucas will join parishioners to break ground for a new $30 million church at 189th Street and West Maple Road designed to check all the boxes.

​"From the very start, I've been saying we will never go for the extravagant," said the Rev. Tom Fangman, who has been pastor since 2016. "We are not extravagant. I said simple and beautiful always works."

Fangman, 61, said that to him the design by RDG Planning and Design resembles a monastery in Ireland.

​With an 88-foot-tall cylindrical bell tower that nods to Irish architecture, and lots of wood in the interior reminiscent of the existing church, the new church will seat 1,400 worshippers. That's more than double the capacity of the existing church.

The parking lot will accommodate 500 cars, 125 more than at the existing church.

Round bell towers are common in Ireland, Fangman said. The church will have gated courtyards where people can gather, another nod to Irish tradition, he said.

"We had five Irish families that founded the parish to begin with," Fangman said. "It's been exciting to see how much of the Irish tradition we put into this."

The parish currently serves about 2,900 households, making it the sixth-largest parish in Omaha, according to archdiocese records.

When the church is completed in fall of 2025, the parish will become a two-campus parish, with the campuses a mile and a quarter apart. St. Gerald's Catholic Church in Ralston similarly has two campuses.

The new St. Patrick's campus, on a 12-acre donated site, will have the church, a parish hall, an office complex and outdoor courtyard, gardens and plazas. Most parish staff will move to the new campus.

​The new church will be accessible by two entrances, one off 189th Street and another off Big Elk Parkway.

Meantime, the existing church and the adjacent St. Patrick's Catholic School, both at 204th Street and West Maple Road, will remain open and benefit from the vacated space. The school enrolls about 750 children, pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

Congestion in the parking lot, meeting rooms and gathering spaces there should ease once the new church opens, said Eric Crawford, parish advancement director.

"Just today we had a funeral, and when we have funerals and school is in session, that parking lot gets extremely congested," Crawford said.

The existing church will still be used for student Masses, funerals and weddings, he said.

Archbishop Lucas will celebrate 11 a.m. Mass at St. Patrick's Sunday and then participate in the groundbreaking and a blessing ceremony at the site.

Parishioners have been invited to collect a small bag or jar of dirt from their own backyards and bring it to become part of the church ground.

At a reception afterward, attendees will celebrate with ice cream sandwiches from the Dairy Chef — an Elkhorn tradition, Fangman said.

​On June 5, Fangman will mark 31 years as a priest.

He said the project has been one of the most exciting of his career.

"It's not every day that you get to be a part of building a new church for an old parish," he said. "It has history of the past. It has hope for the future. And it's a pretty special, sacred thing that we can be a part of right now."

