New app allows for reserved event parking in downtown Omaha

Through the use of a free app and online platform, parking for people attending events in downtown Omaha may now be a little less hectic.

Park Omaha partnered with the Omaha Public Power District to bring ParkMobile to Omaha. The newly available app allows drivers to reserve parking in advance of events.

Parking reservations can be made weeks or months in advance in garages or surface lots specifically reserved for event parking, though the app does not allow users to reserve a specific parking space in those lots and garages. Those include a parking garage at 1215 Capitol Ave., the CHI Health Center parking garage, the OPPD garage at Energy Plaza and surface lots at 17th and Chicago, 18th and Chicago and Seventh and Dodge Streets.

Day-to-day, real-time parking still will be paid for at the meter or with the already existing Park Omaha app.

To reserve a space through ParkMobile, register with an email address and password through the app or on the ParkMobile website, parkmobile.io/. Parking spots can be found by searching the venue's name or location.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.