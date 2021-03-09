New app helps Sarpy County residents connect with law enforcement

A mobile app is now available that will help the public report suspicious activities to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office as well as the La Vista, Papillion and Bellevue Police Departments.

The app is provided through a grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's campaign to fight terrorism, a spokesman for the La Vista Police Department said Tuesday. "See it, Say it, Send it" is available in the App Store on any iOS device or in the Google Play Store.

The campaign intends to raise public awareness about the indicators of terrorism and terrorism-related crime, as well as the importance of reporting suspicious activity to state and local law enforcement. It allows users to capture images, video or audio of suspicious activity and anonymously send it to the closest law enforcement agency.

This app does not replace 911, the spokesman said. Crimes in progress should be immediately reported to 911.

Our best Omaha staff photos of March 2021

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.