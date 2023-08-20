Crews installed a new Creighton Bluejays sign last week at the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha.

The sign, which includes the Bluejay logo, was installed on the event center’s north side this week next to the CHI Health Center sign. Athletic Director Marcus Blossom said in an email that the sign was put up to increase Bluejay branding at the event center, where Creighton plays its home men’s basketball games. The event center is operated by the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority.

“We are always looking to find ways to increase exposure to our brand at all our facilities,” Blossom said. “The Creighton name is already on the baseline of our basketball court, in addition to our logo being rather prominent at center court.”

The downtown university also holds its graduation ceremonies at the event center. Blossom noted the women’s volleyball team has also played at the arena seven times and the women’s basketball team has played there once.

The CHI Health Center has also hosted portions of four NCAA tournaments in conjunction with Creighton.

Blossom said Creighton covered all of the costs associated with its sign. The university also received approval from MECA and CHI Health to put up the sign.

