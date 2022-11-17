New doctors will split time between urban, rural settings in Nebraska under program

Aiming to combat a shortage of rural physicians, CHI Health and its academic medical partner, Creighton University, have created two residency programs that will allow doctors in training to split time between urban and rural areas of Nebraska.

Previously, those trainee doctors, known as residents, typically had to train in one or the other setting — urban or rural, said Dr. Joann Porter, associate dean for graduate medical education with Creighton's School of Medicine. Most all-rural programs were available in family medicine. Creighton has not had an official rural residency in the past.

Now CHI Health and Creighton have created hybrid rural tracks for residents in internal medicine and psychiatry.

Residents are doctors who have graduated from medical school and are training in their specialties. Porter said the programs are the first of their kind in the country to be designated by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, which oversees the accreditation of residency and fellowship programs in the United States.

Both programs are accepting applicants, with the first physicians to be selected in March. Those selected will spend half their residency training at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha and the other half at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Both hospitals are operated by CHI Health.

Porter said the split likely will be up to 70% rural training. The program will be set up so that residents finish their training in the rural setting. That way, they will be more likely to stay in rural areas to practice.

Dr. Cary Ward, CHI Health's chief medical officer, said the programs will allow internal medicine and psychiatry residents to get exposure to all the situations a large teaching hospital can afford and then spend time learning about practicing in a rural community.

"This is hopefully going to bring more doctors to these communities and (allow them to) be better trained to care for these communities," he said.

Nearly 35% of Nebraska's population lives outside metropolitan areas, according to the Rural Health Information Hub. All but three of the state's 93 counties are considered shortage areas for mental health professionals.

Porter said medical students have expressed great interest in the programs. The partners plan to start a similar track for family medicine next year and for surgery and obstetrics thereafter.

"Having hospitals in many parts of the state," Ward said, "we're perfectly positioned to do this combination of training in rural areas and larger metro areas."

Making the programs possible were provisions of the Consolidated Appropriations Act that Congress adopted in December. Those provisions provided for a rural track and changed how the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services funded residency training. It also provided additional funding to create new residency slots for the first time since 1996.

"This is something we've been advocating forever," Porter said. "I didn't think this would ever happen, and it's a really good thing."