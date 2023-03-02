The sign is up, the construction barriers are down and the shelving is moving in, but Omaha's new downtown library isn't quite ready for the public.

Library officials now expect the downtown branch, housed within a historic Old Market building, to open this May.

City and library officials originally planned to open the new branch at 1401 Jones St. in the fall of 2022, but significant structural issues discovered last spring pushed the opening to March 2023.

Challenges securing certain building materials have added to the most recent delay, said Rachel Steiner, assistant director of Omaha Public Library.

When the location does open, Steiner said visitors can expect a space that feels both "historic and cozy."

"You walk in and you will, I think, be immediately awed by the open ceilings. You're going to see exposed duct work, exposed brick, exposed tile work," Steiner said. "We really wanted to take that historic nature of the building and echo it throughout."

City officials first announced in November 2021 that the public services of the downtown W. Dale Clark Library would move to the vacant building on Jones Street. The W. Dale Clark, which served as the city's main library for more than 40 years, was demolished late last year to make way for a new Mutual of Omaha headquarters.

The 1401 Jones St. building was initially constructed in 1912 for the David Cole Creamery and has required extensive renovations, including reinforcement of the building's structure.

To avoid a gap in downtown library services, city officials approved an interim library location at 1410 Howard St. in the Old Market.

The city agreed to pay $27,000 to lease that building for six months. For the additional two months of occupation in the temporary branch, the city will pay $9,000.

City officials so far approved about $9.7 million for the move of the downtown library, including renovations, leases and temporary space costs.

Since Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced the library plans in January 2022, some Omaha residents have criticized the process as one that lacked transparency and prioritized corporate interests over public spaces.

Supporters point to a need for redevelopment and job growth in the city’s urban core, as well as the need for a modernized downtown library.

"I think (the W. Dale Clark) will always be in our hearts in some way, but I really hope people give this branch an opportunity and come in to see it," Steiner said. "I think once they do walk in, they're going to be able to see themselves in it. All we need is to provide that proper space and access to things that (the public) truly needs, and it becomes a library."

In coming weeks, a bus stop is planned to be placed near the new library, and a Heartland BCycle station will offer bike share opportunities.

It's possible the city's naming committee will convene to designate an official name for the new branch, but for now, a sign declares the spot as Omaha Public Library Downtown Branch.

"For now, we feel 'Downtown Branch' speaks volumes because it tells people exactly where it is," Steiner said.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2023