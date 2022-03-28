New electric buses set to hit Omaha streets on Tuesday

New electric buses, the first in the region, will hit the streets this week in Omaha, Metro transit officials announced Monday.

The officials said they hope the buses, which enter service on Tuesday, will help Metro as it seeks to achieve net-zero emissions in the face of climate change.

The battery-powered buses, at $900,000 apiece, are expected to replace thousands of car trips. Compared to a diesel bus, each 40-foot vehicle has the potential to reduce up to 135 metric tons of greenhouse gases annually, Metro officials said.

The vehicles use a direct-drive engine, eliminating the need for a transmission and tailpipe.

The electric buses will be charged at the Metro transit garage, a task that can be completed in three to five hours.

The purchase of the buses was supported by the Nebraska Environmental Trust and a federal grant.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.