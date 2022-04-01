New Habitat Omaha approach fulfills homeownership dreams for hundreds more people

Three years ago, Ashli Carlock’s dream of owning her own home was fading beyond an increasingly complicated maze filled with growing obstacles.

A small mountain of debt stood in Carlock’s way. So did a rocky credit history. Her family didn’t have much of a tradition of homeownership. She knew little about navigating the process of getting a mortgage and buying a house. She had an important job in a field she loves, the care and education of young children, but it didn’t pay a lot.

She even got denied when she applied for a Habitat for Humanity of Omaha homeownership program for which she had been invited to apply.

That was then. Now, three years later, the 33-year-old Carlock does own her own home, a nicely renovated three-bedroom house atop a hill in North Omaha. Not only that, she also owns her own child-care business, Blessed Are They Learning Center. She has one employee and may soon need another.

What happened? Faced with Omahans’ growing need for affordable housing, Habitat Omaha changed its model to help more working people become homeowners.

The nonprofit organization, famous for building and renovating houses, decided to expand to help more people overcome obstacles to homeownership, to become mortgage-ready. They invited Carlock to join a pilot program in 2019 that helped her knock down debt, build up her financial acumen, establish credit and along the way, truly believe that she could make her dream of homeownership happen.

“That was key,” Carlock said, surrounded by brightly colored children’s books, posters, tyke-sized chairs and educational toys in her sunny living room that doubles as a classroom. “Even with them presenting this amazing opportunity for me, I still had to believe that I could put in the effort, put in the work, pay down the debt and do all of these things to obtain this thing that I wanted so badly.”

The pilot program went so well that Habitat for Humanity of Omaha began offering what it’s calling its Almost Home program communitywide in February. The response was overwhelming — more than 3,000 people called over two days when they opened the program to applications in February. About 300 people have signed up for the program, potentially expanding Habitat’s reach more than fivefold.

“We only have 50 to 60 houses every year,” said Lacey Studnicka, Habitat Omaha program director. “But now we can help stabilize the financial health of 300 or 400 people.”

They may not all become homeowners this year, she said, but “100% of them are going to leave our services in a better financial situation.”

The fact that so many people called for the new program “tells me that we have a lot of work to do,” said Amanda Brewer, CEO of Habitat Omaha. “And it tells me that that people are wanting to control their destiny. They’re taking charge of the situation and wanting to make improvements in their life and own a home. But there’s such a gap right now.”

Part of that gap is due to the heritage of racist laws and policies. Habitat’s programs are open to people of all races, but part of what they’re doing with the new program is about diversity, equity and inclusion.

“The policies that left people out of these processes were very intentional and very cruel; the redlining, the segregation, all of that,” Studnicka said. “So we have to be bold in removing those barriers.”

Habitat Omaha builds or renovates about 50 houses a year for low-income working families. Along with other requirements, qualified applicants help with the construction work, which the group calls sweat equity. They make a small down payment and get a mortgage from Habitat through its loan pool of participating local lenders.

People can qualify for Almost Home if they are a first-time homebuyer, a U.S. citizen or green card holder, have lived in metropolitan Omaha for at least 12 months and earn at least $2,000 a month in gross income. To qualify to buy a Habitat house with a loan from Habitat, their income must fall between 30% and 60% of the median income for metro Omaha — or about $26,000 to $52,000 for a family of four.

The people who buy Habitat homes and are in the new Almost Home program have jobs, often two or three of them, Brewer said. Many work in meatpacking, manufacturing, health care, hotels, retail or education.

The need for homes far exceeds the number Habitat can build. Last year, for example, 1,210 people registered for Habitat Omaha information sessions for the traditional program.

The turmoil of the pandemic and Omaha’s fast-rising home prices have led to more instability and fewer affordable options for people who rent homes, Brewer said.

“We’ve always had kind of a shortage,” Brewer said. “But it is so magnified right now. I think it’s a convergence of several things, obviously, the rising house prices, the rising costs and the cost of materials, and then the rising rents.”

Eviction moratoriums during the pandemic temporarily helped people who got behind on their rent, but they didn’t shield people from rent increases, or from having to move when their rental home is sold.

“Imagine you’re living in a house and all of a sudden, you have to move in 30 days, because the house was sold,” Brewer said. “So it’s no fault of the tenants. It’s just the chaos is kind of created for them. I know one gal, she had to move three times in one year because the houses kept getting sold.”

Seeing the need grow compelled Habitat Omaha leaders to try to do more to fill the gap. The nonprofit has a goal of investing $108 million in removing barriers to homeownership in Omaha in the next four years. An $11 million donation announced last week from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott will help, including greatly expanding the new mortgage-readiness program.

In the traditional program, people would apply to buy a Habitat house and they would either be accepted, or they would be denied. In the new model, Habitat will continue building and renovating houses, but no longer sends denial letters. Instead, they offer a pathway to homeownership by focusing first on helping people get mortgage-ready.

The classes and counseling help the people work through such obstacles as debts that have gone to collection, high debt-to-income ratio, even bankruptcy. The people work with Habitat’s certified counselors to develop a customized plan of action to address those issues.

“The person’s doing the work,” Brewer said. “We’re just providing guidance. They have a plan and they take those steps. And then eventually, if the steps are followed, then eventually they will become mortgage-ready. And then eventually they can buy a house.”

The program offers three paths to homeownership, depending on the family’s needs and qualifications. They could purchase a house built or renovated by Habitat. They could obtain a mortgage from Habitat Omaha and purchase a home on the open market. Or people with incomes that are a little higher, but who have credit issues, could work to fix those problems, apply for a traditional mortgage and buy a house on the open market.

Habitat mortgages are financed through a loan pool formed by investments from 24 banks and credit unions. The homebuyers get a fixed, low-interest rate — it was under 3 percent in February — and can make a smaller down payment than normal. Often, people with a Habitat mortgage pay less for their monthly house payment than they were paying for rent, Brewer said.

Habitat test-drove the new approach in 2019 and 2020. The pilot program involved 10 para-educators and teachers at Nelson Mandela Elementary School, a free private school in North Omaha. Combined, they’ve gone through more than 1,000 hours of homebuyer, homeowner and financial education, paid off nearly $30,000 in collections, increased savings by $12,000 and improved their credit scores by an average of 97 points. Eight of the 10 families are now living in homes that they own, and the others are close.

Brandon Williams, a physical education teacher at Mandela at the time, was living in his grandparents’ home with his two sons. Like Carlock, the 29-year-old Williams had a hard time finding a good place to rent at a price he could afford. He didn’t have much debt, but a lack of credit history was a huge hurdle that he said he couldn’t have overcome on his own. Habitat also helped him qualify for a mortgage after an initial rejection from a lender.

The Habitat program helped Williams clear the hurdles. Now Williams and his children live in a three-bedroom, two-bath home he owns near the Henry Doorly Zoo in South Omaha. Williams, who now works as a delivery driver for Westside Community Schools nutrition services, said it means a lot to be able to provide his children their own space in their own home, and to build financial stability for himself and them while he’s still young.

“There were things that I wanted to do different or do a little bit more early on in my life and just gaining that feeling of this is what I said I wanted to do, and I did it,” Williams said.

Ashli Carlock, meanwhile, had thought she would be stuck in the rut of paying too much rent for low-quality housing — something she sees with her parents and so many other Omahans. Now, she has the financial stability to use her child care to help children get a good start in life by being ready for school.

“This program has been a blessing for me,” Carlock said. “It kind of freed me out of that kind of generational curse that I felt like I was going to be tied to for the rest of my life — because of a lack of financial literacy, and just not really having the knowledge or the wisdom to help myself to do better. So I’m super grateful to Habitat, for being a part of the program and being able to do something that I didn’t think was actually an opportunity for me.”

