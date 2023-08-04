While the nonprofit is over 130 years old, Lutheran Family Services now has a bright and shiny new headquarters.

A ribbon cutting at Lutheran Family Services' new headquarters at 7929 West Center Road Friday afternoon marked the official move from its previous headquarters at 24th and Dodge Streets.

"It's a new beginning," CEO and President Chris Tonniges said. "A lot of work goes into a move like this and a change like this, so the ability for us to have a ribbon cutting and move forward is significant and meaningful."

The nonprofit offers behavioral health services and support for foster children and refugees in several communities across Nebraska and Iowa.

The new headquarters will allow Lutheran Family Services to continue its mission of bringing safety, hope and wellbeing to the people it serves, Tonniges said while speaking at Friday’s event.

“While we spread throughout communities in Iowa and Nebraska, having a home base is important,” Tonniges said. “This beautiful building is that for us.”

The new headquarters features less administrative space than the previous location to accommodate the modern hybrid work environment, Tonniges said.

Instead of having assigned desks, many employees will reserve a desk for the day when they’re in the office.

That reduction in administrative space leaves more room for the nonprofit’s warehouse and foster care closet. The closet includes clothes, shoes, toys, books and more for foster children of all ages.

While it was previously split between different rooms, the closet is now in one big space, making it easier for employees and foster parents to see what is available, said Tawny Bruyette, foster care supervisor.

The new space also has a dedicated wing for behavioral health services.

Omaha City Councilman Danny Begley, who serves the district where the new headquarters is located, spoke at the event about the importance of the services Lutheran Family Services provides.

“LFS and similar organizations bring a level of stability to our communities that I think is often taken for granted,” Begley said. “We are blessed to have an organization like LFS so committed to making our community the best it can be.”

State Sen. Tony Vargas spoke about his experience working with Lutheran Family Services in the Nebraska Legislature and said he appreciates the organization’s commitment to advocating for behavioral health care, foster care and assistance for refugees.

“I'm very proud to have worked with LFS and equally proud to understand their commitment to the region and to the state,” he said.

