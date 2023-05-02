Travelers on Leavenworth and Farnam Streets can expect additional lane restrictions for the next few days.
Eastbound traffic on
Leavenworth will be restricted at South 25th Avenue for street repair through Friday, and at South 45th Street through Monday, for sewer repair in the outside curb lane. Farnam Street will be restricted eastbound at South 56th Street for street repair through Friday. Farnam already is completely closed between 46th and 48th Streets.
Motorists travel north and south on 168th Street near Locust Street.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
South 90th Street will be restricted to one lane northbound at Harney Street for street repair in the outside curb lane through May 12. South 132nd Street will be restricted to one lane northbound at Augusta Avenue/Kingswood Drive for street repair in the outside curb lane through May 11. In Sarpy County, Highway 370 between 180th and 192nd Streets will close Wednesday night at 9:15 p.m. to raise a traffic signal at 186th Street. The work is expected to be completed in less than an hour.
Group wants to reduce traffic in Omaha deaths to zero
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023
Riley McCauley visits the Genoa Indian Industrial School Museum in Genoa, Neb., with his class from Omaha Nation High School, in Macy, Neb., visit , on Tuesday. Most of the students have family members who attended the federal boarding school for Native children, which closed in 1934.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Students from Omaha Nation High School, in Macy, Neb., look at a model of the campus while visiting the Genoa Indian Industrial School Museum in Genoa, Neb., on Tuesday. Most of the students have family members who attended the federal boarding school for Native children, which closed in 1934.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Korey Cozad tags out Millard South's Cam Kozeal at home to end the top half of the fifth inning during the Metro conference final on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cam Kozeal fields a high throw as Millard West's Ben Sterbens steals second base in the fourth inning during the Metro conference final on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun rises over Heartland of America Park, still under construction, on the RiverFront in downtown Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A truck and a bald eagle head away from a wildfire near N.P. Dodge Park on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Flames can be seen at a wildfire near the marina at N.P. Dodge Park on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A National Guard Blackhawk helicopter drops water on a wildfire south of Lake Waconda, near Union, Nebraska on Monday. The wildfire, which started Saturday in Iowa, jumped the Missouri River and started Nebraska on fire.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cullen Ritz, 7, watches a National Guard helicopter scoops up water from Lake Waconda to fight a wildfire near Union, Nebraska on Monday. The wildfire, which started Saturday in Iowa, jumped the Missouri River and started Nebraska on fire.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ashland firefighter Adam Peterson throws a smoldering chunk of wood onto a pile while performing "mop-up duty" just south of Lake Waconda on Monday. The wildfire, which started Saturday in Iowa, jumped the Missouri River and started Nebraska on fire.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule answers a question for the media on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Joshua Fleeks talks to the media after practice on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A cyclist crosses north across Dodge Street on the Dodge Street pedestrian bridge early on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Great Hall of the Durham Museum is full of scaffolding as workers work to restore the ceiling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Great Hall of the Durham Museum is full of scaffolding as workers work to restore the ceiling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
One of the sculptures in the Durham Museum is covered with plastic during renovations on Thursday. Many of them had already been moved to accommodate work in the Great Hall.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunlight filters through storm clouds onto a wind turbine south of Stuart, Iowa, as severe weather rolls through the midwest on Tuesday, April 04, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (82) catches the ball in a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cam Do–a-Mu–oz, a freshman, and hundreds of other students walk out of school on Transgender Day of Visibility outside Omaha Central High School on Friday. Students are protesting LB574 and LB575 in the Nebraska Legislature, which would ban certain gender-affirming care for youth and would prevent trans youth from competing in girls sports, respectively. "Equality before the law" is the Nebraska state motto.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.