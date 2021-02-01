New Omaha official's mission: cutting traffic deaths to zero

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Now, Everson said, the tough work begins as the coordinator reaches out to the community and has some challenging conversations.

“There are so many perspectives that need to be brought to the table,” he said, “in order to develop a comprehensive plan.”

The group Mode Shift Omaha held events Friday to raise awareness about safety along Dodge Street. The group invited Sobczyk, but he said he was unable to attend.

After a six-car crash on Dodge last month near the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Mode Shift said it wants to see a concerted effort to slow speeds on Dodge.

The driver who caused the crash was speeding, ran a red light and showed signs that he was drunk, according to an Omaha police report. He was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence and violating a traffic signal.

Mode Shift is also raising concerns about poor sidewalk conditions along Dodge — at a time when the new ORBT transit line is bringing people to bus stations along Omaha’s main street.