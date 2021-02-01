New Omaha official's mission: cutting traffic deaths to zero

As traffic crashes continue to kill dozens of people in Omaha each year, the city has hired a new official focused on bringing that number down.
Jeff Sobczyk’s goal is more than just cutting the number — it’s preventing all traffic deaths.
The city is joining the international movement called Vision Zero, embracing the belief that all traffic deaths are preventable.
Mayor Jean Stothert incorporated the Vision Zero coordinator in her 2021 budget after a recommendation from her Active Living Advisory Committee and a task force that studied the issue. The city hired Sobczyk at an annual salary of $70,782.
Omaha’s traffic deaths are high enough that they annually surpass the number of homicides — 43 in 2020, compared with 37 homicides. Traffic fatalities jumped from 36 in 2019, even as people drove less during the pandemic.
“I honestly believe the city and the community have the power to change those numbers,” Sobczyk said.
Sobczyk grew up in Ralston and is returning to the metro area after starting his career in Chicago. He has a master’s degree in urban planning and previously worked in planning and development for the City of Chicago.
Sobczyk said he’s passionate about public safety and has worked on Vision Zero projects and other traffic safety issues in Chicago.
With the hiring, Omaha marks an important turn on the topic of transportation safety. One of the coordinator’s initial goals is creating an action plan based on feedback from the community.
People can expect more discussion around such issues as drunken driving, cellphone use while driving, street design, speed and pedestrian safety.
“We’ve kind of built up this safety problem,” Sobczyk said, “and now we’re trying to correct that.”
Community members concerned about transportation safety are already taking an interest in Sobczyk’s work.
Tom Everson, founder and executive director of the Omaha-based organization Keep Kids Alive Drive 25, said he talked with Sobczyk for more than an hour recently. Everson helped advance the creation of the coordinator job when he was a member of the mayor’s advisory committee.
He commended Stothert for making the issue a priority.
Now, Everson said, the tough work begins as the coordinator reaches out to the community and has some challenging conversations.
“There are so many perspectives that need to be brought to the table,” he said, “in order to develop a comprehensive plan.”
The group Mode Shift Omaha held events Friday to raise awareness about safety along Dodge Street. The group invited Sobczyk, but he said he was unable to attend.
After a six-car crash on Dodge last month near the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Mode Shift said it wants to see a concerted effort to slow speeds on Dodge.
The driver who caused the crash was speeding, ran a red light and showed signs that he was drunk, according to an Omaha police report. He was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence and violating a traffic signal.
Mode Shift is also raising concerns about poor sidewalk conditions along Dodge — at a time when the new ORBT transit line is bringing people to bus stations along Omaha’s main street.
Cindy Tefft, a Mode Shift member, said the quality of the sidewalks along Dodge is inconsistent. Some places, she said, are in horrible condition, with obstructions and debris. The bridge over Saddle Creek Road, she said, is almost inaccessible for anyone in a wheelchair.
Sarah Johnson, Mode Shift volunteer coordinator, said she hopes that Sobczyk shifts the discussion on transportation and mobility issues.
“I’m hopeful Vision Zero will spur some action, instead of just talk,” she said.
Stothert said she agreed with the recommendation brought to her, adding that it made a lot of sense to create a new position to address the Vision Zero issues. But the mayor stressed that although the coordinator emerged from the Active Living Advisory Committee, the new position is not a re-creation of the city’s bicycle czar.
Stothert said the coordinator will address all modes of transportation.
“It’s all about safety,” she said. “It’s 100% about safety.”
On issues such as drunken driving or texting and driving, Stothert acknowledged that it will be hard to change people’s behavior.
But she said the Vision Zero model has shown that putting forward a clear vision and goals can reduce traffic fatalities and severe-injury crashes.
Addressing speeding and drunken driving, Sobczyk said, “It’s going to take a lot of self-reflection on how we can best address those issues.”
