New owner of former Reign Lounge agrees to strict measures to get liquor license

A new bar could be coming to the site of the former Reign Lounge, the embattled Florence establishment that lost its liquor license after a history of violent disturbances, noise and parking issues.
But first, the new business owner had to agree to some unusual stipulations by the city that were designed to prevent the problems that plagued the bar at 8919 N. 30th St.
Shawn English, who was a manager at Reign from 2017 to 2020, plans to start a business that he characterized as a “neighborhood tavern” in city documents. The Omaha City Council voted 4-1 earlier this month to recommend approval of a license to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.
That vote came after English agreed to 11 stipulations that, if violated, could cause him to lose the license.
The bar will be limited to 75% of its capacity for its first six months. It cannot host DJs, live music or event promoters. Outdoor speakers cannot be directed at a nearby home, and the noise that emanates from the bar cannot exceed 60 decibels — similar to the volume of conversation in an office — from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
English also must change the bar’s name from Reign Lounge within six months; install exterior lighting; frequently collect trash and debris from the property; install signs that tell people that nearby private parking lots are off limits; abide by coronavirus health directives; and refrain from violating rules that govern liquor licenses.
Another stipulation states that James Overton, the former business owner, is prohibited from being on the property or working in any capacity for the bar.
Violations of any of those agreements will trigger a hearing before the liquor commission, which could revoke the license.
“These are some of the strictest measures I’ve seen agreed to in quite some time,” Councilman Pete Festersen said at a council meeting earlier this month.
But Festersen ultimately voted against recommending a license, saying he was uncomfortable with a sublease agreement English has with Overton, who is still leasing the building from a different owner.
Councilwoman Aimee Melton said she was willing to give English a chance because of the stipulations attached to the license. Councilman Brinker Harding said he thought the agreements showed good progress in turning the location around.
The liquor commission will consider whether to grant the license at a future meeting. English declined to comment until the commission has made a decision.
Overton has said he started Reign Lounge with hopes of spurring a business district in Florence. But over a two-year period, neighbors and nearby business owners complained of unruly crowds, loud noise during early morning hours and insufficient parking. In January 2018, Reign made headlines after the shooting death of Army Sgt. Kyle LeFlore outside the bar.
Overton said he had taken steps to address the problems by adding security and roping off parking lots, but after continued complaints, the City Council voted to recommend that Overton reapply for his license. In August, the liquor commission unanimously voted to deny Reign a license.
John Lemen, a member of the Florence Citizens Patrol, lives about 700 feet from the bar. He said neighbors have enjoyed the quiet that came after Reign ceased operations.
But as long as English sticks to the agreements with the city and operates a neighborhood bar where people can grab a drink, Lemen said he’ll be supportive.
“As long as it reverts to a neighborhood bar ... I think we’re all in favor of it,” he said.
Overton has sold the business to English, even though he’s still leasing the building from someone else, city documents indicate.
On English’s liquor license application with the city, he said he has been convicted of two DUIs and an open container violation. In April, he was cited for violating a public health order. He told The World-Herald that he was eating with some employees in the bar, and at the time, a directed health measure by Gov. Pete Ricketts limited eateries to takeout or drive-thru orders only.
