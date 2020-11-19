New owner of former Reign Lounge agrees to strict measures to get liquor license

A new bar could be coming to the site of the former Reign Lounge, the embattled Florence establishment that lost its liquor license after a history of violent disturbances, noise and parking issues.

But first, the new business owner had to agree to some unusual stipulations by the city that were designed to prevent the problems that plagued the bar at 8919 N. 30th St.

Shawn English, who was a manager at Reign from 2017 to 2020, plans to start a business that he characterized as a “neighborhood tavern” in city documents. The Omaha City Council voted 4-1 earlier this month to recommend approval of a license to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

That vote came after English agreed to 11 stipulations that, if violated, could cause him to lose the license.

The bar will be limited to 75% of its capacity for its first six months. It cannot host DJs, live music or event promoters. Outdoor speakers cannot be directed at a nearby home, and the noise that emanates from the bar cannot exceed 60 decibels — similar to the volume of conversation in an office — from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.