New permanent entrance at Omaha's Eppley Airfield will open Wednesday

A new permanent entrance will open Wednesday at Omaha's Eppley Airfield, replacing a temporary entrance that has been open since November.

Accessible from Abbott Drive, the permanent entrance provides access to the terminal as well as the garage, economy and cellphone waiting parking lots south of the terminal. Signs will be placed along Abbott Drive to direct motorists to the new airport entrance.

The entrance is located about 500 feet south of the temporary entrance, chief information and development officer Steve McCoy said.

The new entrance is part of a $20.3 million project designed to widen the roadway to handle more passenger activity. McCoy said work will continue on some of the lanes closer to the terminal and around the temporary entrance that will be closed. McCoy said construction should wrap up later this year.

In addition to signage and more lanes, stoplights and new lighting are part of the project’s scope.

The roadway expansion is one of two projects happening at Eppley. An $8.3 million project also is underway to renovate the South Garage. That project’s scope includes construction of an express ramp, installation of energy-efficient lighting and wider parking stalls. New signage is intended to make driving through the garage more convenient and efficient.

Federal Aviation Administration grants will cover $12 million of the projects' total $28.6 million costs. McCoy said airport revenue funds will cover the remaining costs of $16.6 million.

Beginning next year, the Omaha Airport Authority will launch a $600 million effort to modernize Eppley’s main terminal. Construction could run through 2027.

