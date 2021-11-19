New plant production center gives Lauritzen Gardens a place to grow

Lauritzen Gardens selected Omaha architectural firm AO*, working with landscape architect Chalk Site Design and project manager Project Advocates.

Annuals and perennials for the gardens will be grown in the plant production center, giving Lauritzen more plants to showcase to the community. It will house Lauritzen’s potted monstera, philodendron and orchid collections over the winter months.

The center will give staff an expanded area to grow the 10,000 poinsettia plugs of 30 varieties that will be used in a show that starts Saturday.

“We will be increasing our growing space by about 50 percent,” Newman said. “We are bringing ourselves up to date with a state-of-the-art facility.”

The 20 horticultural staff will now have 9,000 square feet of workspace instead of sharing a garage area with 10 facilities and maintenance staff.

Construction of the first greenhouse is scheduled for completion in July 2022, with the remaining structures to be completed later that year.

The Claire M. Hubbard Foundation provided the lead gift for the project.