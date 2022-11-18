New president of Omaha zoo looks to connect with community

The new president and CEO of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium brings a wealth of veterinary experience and a passion for conservation to his position.

Dr. Luis Padilla has been on the job for only four days, but he already is looking for ways to connect with the zoo and greater Omaha communities.

"We are a part of and an anchor in this community, and the community loves us," Padilla said during a Friday press conference. "I love this community. This is Omaha's zoo, and how proud and honored I am to steward and take care of that into the next phase of our zoo's growth."

Before coming to Omaha, the 48-year-old veterinarian most recently served as the vice president of animal collections for the St. Louis Zoo. Earlier in his career, he worked as a veterinarian at the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

Padilla holds a doctorate in veterinary medicine from Cornell University and is a board-certified zoo veterinarian under the American College of Zoological Medicine.

Padilla seeks to continue and expand upon the legacy of Dennis Pate, who had served as president and CEO since 2009. Pate undertook an ambitious 10-year master plan and oversaw significant additions to the zoo — including bringing elephants to Omaha, resulting in the zoo's first African elephant births in its 127-year history.

Mogens Bay, the chair of the Omaha Zoological Society board, was part of the search committee that identified Padilla as a top candidate. He knew that the vacancy would lead to a plethora of qualified prospects, but Bay said Padilla stood out right away.

"As we went through the process, it became clear that Dr. Padilla was by far the best candidate," Bay said. "We are confident that he will be able to do what Dennis Pate did — take a zoo that's already awesome, and make it more so."

Padilla said he has three goals in mind as he begins the transition: upholding the zoo's legacy, engaging the community and expanding conservation efforts. He spent much of his career working as a veterinarian before transitioning into increasingly complex leadership roles, and he has spent his entire professional life working in zoos.

"My dream was to grow up to be a veterinarian and take care of wildlife in wild places," Padilla said. "And here I am, quite a bit later, actually living that dream in probably the best zoo in the world."