A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for Radius' new residential facility for youths on probation struck a personal chord with Kenny McMorris, CEO of the Charles Drew Health Center.

Not only will Charles Drew operate a clinic next door, but McMorris said he also understands what it means to have a family member sent out of state for treatment and education, far from family and community support, as often happens now.

"That was personally my driving force, to make sure that my family, and people that I hold dear and close, had an opportunity here in their community to be part of the recovery," said McMorris, who serves on Radius' board.

The 24-bed Radius facility near 50th Street and Grand Avenue will open in July to boys and girls ages 12 to 18 who have encountered trouble with the law, are on probation and have been referred by Douglas County's juvenile court system. The $26 million project was funded by philanthropists. About 150 people, many from youth and social services agencies, attended the Wednesday event.

Dr. Howard Liu, chairman of Radius' board and of psychiatry at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said Radius is filling a gap in the community.

While many organizations in the area provide excellent services for youths, he said, existing programs either are filled or the complexity of youths' needs exceed what they can address. Those needs may include extreme behaviors, behavioral health challenges and substance abuse issues.

Nick Juliano, Radius' president and CEO, said the facility's evidence-based programs will meet youths where they are and help with their healing.

"The proximity to the youth's family and community is crucial not only for support but also for reconciliation, repair and reconnection," he said.

The facility itself offers a safe residential environment where each youth has his or her own room. The rooms are divided among three suites, each of which has a lounge with a kitchenette, laundry and access to an outdoor patio and recreation area that is discreetly fenced.

The facility includes an open, airy youth engagement and activity area, a gym, mindfulness room and a school where youths will work on completing coursework and making up lost credits, in partnership with local school districts.

Radius will start in-home services to youths and their families, through the use of family coaches, as soon as youths are admitted. Often, those services don't begin until a month or two after a youth is discharged. Staff will continue to follow the youths and their families after they leave.

Juliano has stressed that Radius is separate and different from the Douglas County Youth Center, which is a secure detention facility. Some youths may be referred to Radius after time at the youth center. But court officials will evaluate the youths before those referrals are made to make sure Radius is a safe place for them to be.

Youths will receive physical and behavioral health care next door at the Charles Drew clinic, which will be available to serve the youths' family members and to continue the youths' care after they return home. It also will be available to community members, likely by September.

"We really are rooting for each of the youth to be treated with dignity ... with their success in mind, and not as a punishment," Liu said.

