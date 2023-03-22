Tall windows let in the kind of natural light that can chase the gloom even on a gray Nebraska morning.

Single-occupancy rooms, each with a window, cluster into three living suites, each of which leads to an outdoor patio.

Beyond the patios lies an acre of outdoor space that will offer a walking trail and basketball courts, enclosed in a kind of fencing designed to blend into the background.

But more important than the physical features of Radius, a new youth residential mental health and substance abuse treatment center near 50th Street and Grand Avenue, is what will take place inside.

Nick Juliano, Radius' president and CEO, said the 24-bed facility, which will open in July, is intended to serve boys and girls ages 12 to 18 who have gotten into trouble with the law, are on probation and have been referred by Douglas County's juvenile court system.

Juliano led a tour of the partially completed facility Wednesday. The $25 million project was funded by philanthropists through a capital campaign, now complete.

Currently, he said, some youth are sent to facilities in Utah, Arizona, Ohio or other states for help with their complex needs, which may include extreme behaviors, behavioral health challenges and substance abuse issues. Not all can get that help in Omaha right now, he said, because existing programs are filled or the complexity of the needs exceed what those programs can address.

The goal, he said, is to keep as many Omaha youth as possible in the community near their families, which they'll return to after their six- to 12-month stay.

"We're filling a very important gap in services that does not exist in our community," Juliano said.

In addition to abundant natural light, the building will feature a high-ceilinged activity area and a gym with an exercise room. Youth will receive physical and behavioral health care next door in a new clinic that will be operated by Charles Drew Health Center.

The clinic, which will be open to the public, also will be available to serve the youths' family members and to continue the youths' care after they return home. Not only does that reduce the stigma of ongoing mental health care, he said, it also creates another point of access to health care in the community.

The facility also will include a school where youth will work on completing coursework and making up lost credits, in partnership with local school districts, said Tim Hron, chief program officer. Youth also will learn life skills such as cooking — each of the three suites has a living area, kitchenette and laundry — and explore vocational training opportunities.

"Often times, youth who are involved in the juvenile justice system lose hope, and we're hoping to change that," he said.

At capacity, Radius will have about 50 staff members. Officials currently are completing the process of hiring teachers, who will staff the three classrooms.

With health care workers in short supply, Hron said, Radius officials also are speaking with local colleges and universities in the hope of partnering to provide work opportunities for students in behavioral health, social work and related programs.

The students would have to be at least 21, he said, but work opportunities would help them put what they're learning into practice.

In another unique piece, Radius will start in-home services to youth and their families, through the use of family coaches, as soon as youth are admitted. Often, those services don't begin until a month or two after a youth is discharged.

Alisa Parmer, in-home director, said staff will work with family members so they know how to implement and use some of the tools that the youth will learn while they're with Radius. Family members also will be able to meet with youth at the facility to, say, share a picnic outdoors. Staff will continue to follow the youth and their families after they leave.

"We're here to see our families thrive in this community," she said.

Juliano stressed that Radius is separate and different from the Douglas County Youth Center, which is a secure detention facility. Some youth may be referred to Radius after time at the youth center. But court officials will evaluate the youth before those referrals are made to make sure Radius is a safe place for them to be.

"We're really taking the best practices and what research tells us ... and putting these pieces together in a very unique way," Juliano said.

Youth will go out in the community with staff for events, he said. But they will not be allowed to leave without permission. Radius won't be a locked facility, but it will use "delayed egress" doors that will alert staff if a youth leaves without permission.

The team, he said, has had "very productive conversations and a great working relationship with neighbors and the neighborhood association" for nearly two years.

Radius is situated next to the former St. Paul Lutheran Church and school, which is occupied by a separate nonprofit. A real estate firm connected to Susie Buffett's philanthropic Sherwood Foundation purchased the Radius property in 2019.

The vision for Radius came from a community advisory group that was concerned that youth were leaving the area to get the services they needed. That group included judges, health care experts, law enforcement, a youth who had been in the juvenile justice system and a parent who had a child in it.

Juliano said organizers ultimately chose the name Radius to reflect how their work will start with youth and their families and radiate out into the community.

"Radius is a place of healing," he said. "It's a place where we want young people to work on their relationship with their family and the community. It's a very tranquil, safe environment. They're in a very difficult place in their lives, and our goal is to help them and their families move through this and that's part of empowering them to reach their full potential."

