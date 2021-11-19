New sculptures added to First National Bank's downtown park

New sculptures recently installed at First National Bank of Omaha’s Pioneer Courage Park further the park's depiction of the pioneer movement through Omaha.

The new bronze sculptures of a Mormon family of four transporting their belongings using a pushcart were created by sculptor Blair Buswell. The sculptures are 1 ¼ life-sized, as are the rest of the park’s sculptures, according to a news release.

The pushcart addition represents the fourth phase of FNBO’s sculpture parks and joins the existing sculptures depicting a wagon train traveling west at Pioneer Courage Park, which is on the north side of Capitol Avenue between 14th and 15th Streets.

The addition represents the significance of Omaha in the western movement of Mormons, said Kevin Langin, FNBO senior director of public relations and corporate communications.

“There were quite a few Mormons that used Omaha as a launching point to make their move west,” he said. “And a lot of them did not have mules or oxen to transport their stuff, so they literally use what they call pushcarts, and so, in this group of sculptures, the father is pulling the pushcart that has the family's belongings on it, and then the son is pushing from behind.”