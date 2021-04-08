New South Omaha fire station will replace oldest operating facility

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Friday for a new fire station in South Omaha that will replace the city's oldest fire station.

The ceremony for the new Station 31 will be at 11 a.m. at 3404 Q St. Station 31, a concrete structure with an L-Street facing mural, is located at 4702 S. 25th St. It houses Engine 31, Truck 31 and Medic 31.

The $5 million cost of construction will come out of Omaha's capital improvement budget. Fire Chief Dan Olsen has said the old station poses a problem fitting newer rigs that are taller, wider and heavier.

Plans for the new station include modern amenities such as separate sleeping quarters. Station 31 sleeps all 10 people working a shift in one big room.

Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said Thursday that the building is being appraised for potential sale. While some retired Omaha fire stations have been demolished, others have been sold and reused.

One retired station became a neighborhood social hall. Another later served as a child care center. Yet another became Upstream Brewing Co., the Old Market brewery and restaurant. Station 3 at 20th and Spring Streets was bought for $40,000 in 2002 and converted into a private residence.