New South Omaha test site for COVID-19 opening Monday

South Omaha will get a COVID-19 test site back starting Monday.

The new site, operated by Test Nebraska, will be at Metro Community College’s South Omaha campus, located in the parking lot north of the Mahoney building at 2909 Edward Babe Gomez Ave.

It will replace the 50th and G Street test site, which closed Thursday. That site was operated by the Douglas County Health Department, OneWorld Community Health Centers, Nebraska Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The Babe Gomez Avenue location will open Monday and operate on a Monday-Saturday schedule from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Testing is free, but you first must reserve a test through Test Nebraska.

The online assessment is available at testnebraska.com and in Spanish at testnebraska.com/es.