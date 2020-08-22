New South Omaha testing site for COVID-19 opening Monday

South Omaha will get a COVID-19 testing site back on Monday.

The new site, operated by TestNebraska, will be on Metropolitan Community College’s South Omaha campus in the parking lot north of the Mahoney Building at 2909 Edward Babe Gomez Ave.

It will replace the testing site at 50th and G Streets, which closed Thursday. That site was operated by the Douglas County Health Department, OneWorld Community Health Centers, Nebraska Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The Babe Gomez Avenue location will open Monday and operate on a Monday-Saturday schedule from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Testing is free, but you first must reserve a test through TestNebraska.

The assessment is available in English at testnebraska.com and in Spanish at testnebraska.com/es.

For questions, call the TestNebraska hotline at 402-207-9377.