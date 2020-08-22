New South Omaha testing site for COVID-19 opening Monday

South Omaha will get a COVID-19 testing site back on Monday.
The new site, operated by TestNebraska, will be on Metropolitan Community College’s South Omaha campus in the parking lot north of the Mahoney Building at 2909 Edward Babe Gomez Ave.
It will replace the testing site at 50th and G Streets, which closed Thursday. That site was operated by the Douglas County Health Department, OneWorld Community Health Centers, Nebraska Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
The Babe Gomez Avenue location will open Monday and operate on a Monday-Saturday schedule from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Testing is free, but you first must reserve a test through TestNebraska.
The assessment is available in English at testnebraska.com and in Spanish at testnebraska.com/es.
For questions, call the TestNebraska hotline at 402-207-9377.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has a COVID-19 information hotline at 402-552-6645 or 833-998-2275. It is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central time.
OPS coronavirus safety measures as students return to classrooms
More online
Get the latest updates on the pandemic at Omaha.com/coronavirus.
jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.