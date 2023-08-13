Two years ago, the Pentagon charged the U.S. Strategic Command with ensuring the U.S. military’s leadership in the world of electronic warfare.

Now StratCom has offices and staff at Offutt Air Force Base to carry out the task.

Last month, StratCom Commander Gen. Anthony Cotton stood up the new Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center at a ceremony in the expansive atrium of the headquarters building.

“This is a major milestone,” said Brig. Gen AnnMarie Anthony, the center’s director. “It’s something the Omaha community can really be proud of.”

The center’s job is to manage the military’s use of the invisible but critical realm of the electromagnetic spectrum: radio waves, microwaves, infrared, light, ultraviolet, X-rays and gamma rays.

These waves make possible the radio, GPS, radar and Wi-Fi, the military use of which has grown exponentially in recent years — by both the United States and its adversaries.

The goal of the U.S. military is to make full use of the electromagnetic spectrum for its forces, while denying use to its foes. It’s also important to make sure there is no conflict between the U.S. and its allies, or among its own forces.

“It’s a physical battlespace for our use. We want to dominate,” Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who was an electronics warfare officer during his 29-year Air Force career, told The World-Herald in 2021. “You want to control it for our guys, and deny it to the enemies.”

In a speech recorded for the July 26 stand-up ceremony, Bacon said the U.S. military was utterly dominant in electronic warfare when he joined the Air Force in 1985.

But Bacon said he saw that dominance fade after the Cold War ended in the 1990s.

“We let electronic warfare atrophy, and we gave it too little attention,” he said.

In an era of shrinking budgets, the services prioritized low-observation (stealth) technology over electronic warfare, said retired Air Force Col. Allen Geist, director of electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO) programs at the University of Nebraska’s National Strategic Research Institute.

“We divested all these platforms. We weren’t training people to do it – that was really the crux of the situation,” said Geist, a Top Gun graduate who served in and commanded Air Force electronics combat squadrons during his 25-year military career.

Russia and China, though, were not standing still. One example: Both countries built up a system of passive electronic sensors capable of quickly detecting any signal emitted by the U.S. side.

“Our adversaries have been able to eat up our advantage,” Geist said.

Bacon, a former commander of the Offutt-based 55th Wing, noted the narrowing gap even before his retirement in 2014. Elected to Congress two years later, he used his seat on the House Armed Services Committee to push for more funding for electromagnetic spectrum operations — and to assign responsibility to StratCom.

“It was clear to me — and others .. . that we needed to reverse the trajectory we were on,” he said.

In the 2019 defense authorization bill, Congress directed the Pentagon to develop a strategy for electromagnetic spectrum operations. In August 2021, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin handed the job to StratCom.

“This is a signal to the department, the Congress, the American people, that there’s a huge emphasis on EMSO,” Geist said.

Anthony, who already oversaw electromagnetic spectrum operations for StratCom, led a team that studied capabilities across the armed forces and drew up a plan for establishing the office. That plan led to last month’s stand-up ceremony.

Currently, Anthony has a staff of about 30 at Offutt, drawn from all the service branches and including several civilians. She said it’s not clear how many jobs might eventually be added.

“We still don’t know the size of the footprint,” she said. “It’ll be bigger, not smaller.”

Anthony said the Omaha metro is an excellent place from which to draw talent. She said local schools have excellent STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs. And the presence of the Air Force’s 55th Wing — focused for decades on electronic warfare — means there is a wealth of experience here.

“We have electronic warfare officers actually doing the electromagnetic spectrum mission, so we end up with a lot of retirees who have the skill set we’re going to need,” Anthony said. “I hope young people will see that they can reside here in Omaha and still do really important (defense) work.”

StratCom’s new mission already led NSRI to hire Geist shortly after his retirement as a top staff officer in the command’s Capabilities and Resource Integration (J8) directorate.

He created a new electromagnetic spectrum operations office at the research institute, which is funded by StratCom.

“I was hired to help push that on the R&D (research and development) side,” Geist said. “We’re going to do that in innovative ways.”

In July, NSRI announced a $430,000 grant from the Naval Surface Warfare Center to Mehmet Can Vuran, director of the Cyber-Physical Networking Lab at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

Can Vuran and two doctoral students will use it to study “dynamic spectrum management,” which allows wireless or remote communications to automatically adjust to changes in the electromagnetic spectrum.

Geist sees the creation of StratCom’s office as a sign to the American people — and to the nation’s adversaries — that the U.S. military is ready to regain its edge in electronic warfare.

Said Anthony: “We’re able to go off and running.”

Photos: Offutt runway opens after 18-month reconstruction