New TV information included in today’s edition

Television has changed dramatically, and so have the TV viewing habits of the public.

It seems like no two homes are alike — some watch TV with a basic cable subscription, others have a satellite TV service, and still others assemble a personalized package of streaming services.

Given the increasing variety in how people watch TV these days, our limited daily newspaper TV listing no longer serves all our readers. It’s clear that the daily grids can’t contain enough useful information about all those options.

So, starting today, we’ve replaced those TV grids with a daily package of viewing recommendations from accredited TV editors.

You can find those recommendations in today’s edition on Page E3, and they’ll be included in each print edition going forward, too.

And for our subscribers who prefer to use grids, we’d like to call your attention to TV Weekly. TV Weekly provides detailed, daily grid TV listings along with dedicated movie and sports sections. Plus, the 48-page magazine includes features and columns from its sister publication — TV Guide Magazine — an arbiter of quality television programming since 1953.

For information on how to order TV Weekly and have it delivered to your home, please see the contact information on Page E3 of today’s edition.