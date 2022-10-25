New vehicle ramp opens at Eppley Airfield garage

Next year, the Omaha Airport Authority will launch a $600 million effort to modernize Eppley Airfield’s main terminal, which has not seen major changes to its configuration since it was built in the mid-1980s.
A new vehicle ramp to a premium parking area in Eppley Airfield’s south garage is now open, the Omaha Airport Authority announced Tuesday.
The ramp will lead from the road to the parking area on the garage’s third level. The premium parking area was relocated from the south garage’s first level.
Climate-controlled walkways link the parking level to the terminal.
The new ramp and parking level are features of two projects that will upgrade the road leading into the airport and renovate the south garage. Those projects together will cost $28.6 million. The airport authority anticipates they will be completed by the end of the year.
The airport authority said the two projects will enhance Eppley's capacity, efficiency, safety and security.
The work is part of a series of construction projects at Eppley that will culminate in a
$600 million multiyear project to modernize the airport’s main terminal.
