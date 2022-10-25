 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New vehicle ramp opens at Eppley Airfield garage

  • Updated
  • 0
102622-owh-new-eppley.jpg

A new vehicle ramp to a premium parking area on the third level of Eppley Airfield’s south garage is now open.

 OMAHA AIRPORT AUTHORITY

Next year, the Omaha Airport Authority will launch a $600 million effort to modernize Eppley Airfield’s main terminal, which has not seen major changes to its configuration since it was built in the mid-1980s.

A new vehicle ramp to a premium parking area in Eppley Airfield’s south garage is now open, the Omaha Airport Authority announced Tuesday.

The ramp will lead from the road to the parking area on the garage’s third level. The premium parking area was relocated from the south garage’s first level.

Climate-controlled walkways link the parking level to the terminal.

The new ramp and parking level are features of two projects that will upgrade the road leading into the airport and renovate the south garage. Those projects together will cost $28.6 million. The airport authority anticipates they will be completed by the end of the year.

The airport authority said the two projects will enhance Eppley's capacity, efficiency, safety and security.

The work is part of a series of construction projects at Eppley that will culminate in a $600 million multiyear project to modernize the airport’s main terminal.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

UK new prime minister: Who is Rishi Sunak?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert