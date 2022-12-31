New Year's Eve fireworks draw thousands to downtown Omaha

Thousands of people gathered in parking lots, on rooftops and along the streets of the Old Market on Saturday for the annual New Year's Eve fireworks show.

The New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular, the final event in the city's Holiday Lights Festival programming, has drawn masses of spectators to downtown Omaha for years. In 2020, the event adapted to the pandemic by encouraging people to stay in their cars to watch the show and adding an accompanying soundtrack — a practice that continues despite the elimination of most pandemic restrictions.

STAR 104.5, an Omaha radio station, curated a series of songs synchronized to the fireworks, which were launched from one of the CHI Health Center parking lots. Three other parking lots were opened for free front-row seating, and Park Omaha offered free meter parking after 5 p.m.

The fireworks show, which started at 7 p.m. to accommodate families with young children and those with other evening plans, lasted about 10 minutes and featured bright colors paired with catchy pop music.

The show was engineered by J&M Displays, a Des Moines company specializing in fireworks and pyrotechnics. Each shell was synchronized to go off with the corresponding music on STAR 104.5.

Though the allotted parking lots were packed full, people found other places to watch the fireworks. In the Old Market, some stood on rooftops and fire escapes to watch as others peered through apartment and hotel room windows. Hundreds of people gathered at Gene Leahy Mall to enjoy the show while surrounded by holiday lights.

Erica and Valerie Sutton of Lincoln traveled to Omaha to ring in the new year, and they took in the fireworks show from Gene Leahy Mall. Though the view was obstructed by buildings in some parts of the park, a clearing near the amphitheater provided a perfect view.

"We're staying in a hotel pretty close to here, and we had heard about the new Gene Leahy opening up, so we figured it would be a perfect place to watch," Valerie said.

Asked if they had any New Year's resolutions, one word came to mind for the pair: restoration.

"We've had some trials in the past year," Erica said. "In the new year, we're just kind of seeking peacefulness."

