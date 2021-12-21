New Year's Eve fireworks in Omaha still near ballpark, CHI Health Center

For the third year in a row, Omahans can take in New Year's Eve fireworks from the warmth of their cars.

The New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular, part of the Holiday Lights Festival, will start at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. Fireworks will be launched near the CHI Health Center and TD Ameritrade Park.

The location for the fireworks changed in 2019 because of construction on the Gene Leahy Mall. The mall and riverfront parks still are under construction.

Spectators can watch the show from a handful of parking lots.

Parking will be free in MECA lots A, B and C, all near the CHI Health Center. Parking also is free in Gallup lots at 1001 Gallup Drive. Lots will open to the public at 6 p.m.

The fireworks show is choreographed to a medley that will be played on FM radio station Star 104.5.

For more information on the show or the Holiday Lights Festival, visit holidaylightsfestival.org.

