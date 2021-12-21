 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska Medical Center
New Year's Eve fireworks in Omaha still near ballpark, CHI Health Center
0 comments

New Year's Eve fireworks in Omaha still near ballpark, CHI Health Center

010121-owh-new-fireworks-LS03

The Holiday Lights Festival's New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular fireworks show is seen in Omaha on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

For the third year in a row, Omahans can take in New Year's Eve fireworks from the warmth of their cars. 

The New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular, part of the Holiday Lights Festival, will start at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. Fireworks will be launched near the CHI Health Center and TD Ameritrade Park. 

The location for the fireworks changed in 2019 because of construction on the Gene Leahy Mall. The mall and riverfront parks still are under construction. 

Spectators can watch the show from a handful of parking lots.  

Parking will be free in MECA lots A, B and C, all near the CHI Health Center. Parking also is free in Gallup lots at 1001 Gallup Drive. Lots will open to the public at 6 p.m. 

The fireworks show is choreographed to a medley that will be played on FM radio station Star 104.5.

For more information on the show or the Holiday Lights Festival, visit holidaylightsfestival.org.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

14 dead, 70,000 displaced in Malaysian floods

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert