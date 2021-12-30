New Year's fireworks: How to set them off legally and where to watch them in Omaha

Use: 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve to 12:30 a.m. New Year's Day.

Lincoln

Does not allow the sale or discharge of winter fireworks.

The Omaha Police Department recommends residents direct firework-related complaints to a non-emergency number, 402-444-4877. If there is a hazardous or dangerous situation involving fireworks, 911 should be called so officers can be dispatched.

Omaha-area residents who wish to leave the pyrotechnics to the professionals can watch New Year’s Eve fireworks from their own vehicles during the New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular in downtown Omaha.

Free parking is available in Lots A, B and C near the CHI Health Center and in Gallup parking lots. Lots open at 6 p.m., and viewers can tune into STAR 104.5 to hear the music.

Omaha police also remind residents that people aren't allowed to shoot guns into the sky in celebration of the new year. The bullets have to land somewhere, and people have been injured or killed because of the activity. Discharging a firearm within the city limits is illegal, and violators will be arrested, police said.

