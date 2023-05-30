Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Every Monday and Tuesday night, chances are you’ll find Grace Rock with her trombone jamming at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy.

Monday is for jazz and Tuesday for more contemporary selections.

“I like that everyone is welcome,” Rock said. “We have all sorts of people who come. I love working with everyone.”

Soon she’ll play on a much bigger stage. The 18-year-old, who just graduated from Omaha Central, is one of 22 musicians from across the United States chosen for NYO Jazz, Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Jazz Orchestra.

She’ll have the opportunity to study for two weeks with some of America’s most celebrated jazz artists and then will perform with the group at Carnegie Hall on July 25.

Following the New York appearance, NYO Jazz will embark on a European tour from July 26 to Aug. 10.

“I actually can’t believe I made it in,” Rock said. “It’s like a national big band program.”

Rock is already learning about 15 pieces of music that will be played at the concerts. She’s practicing almost four hours a day.

That’s nothing new.

Rock started playing the trombone in middle school someone was needed to fill that spot. She didn’t like band at first and planned to quit in high school.

But then it started to grow on her. She ended up playing in the marching, concert and jazz bands at Central.

The trombone grew on her, too.

“I like how expressive it is,” she said.

She’s had to sacrifice some of the usual high school experiences that her friends enjoyed but tried to find a balance. There’s just too many things she loves about music to ever give it up now.

“Music brings people together and makes them feel something,” she said.

Rock will attend the University of Nebraska at Omaha to obtain a degree in jazz studies, and a few professors there have already been a part of her success.

She’s worked with Dr. Peter Madsen, coordinator of jazz studies, as well as jazz professor Christopher Leach. Willie Murillo, a musician in Los Angeles, is also part of her teaching team.

Dana Murray, executive director at North Omaha Music and Arts, has been a big inspiration, too. He played for years in New York, and Rock said he has a lot of wisdom to share.

Leach expects Rock to go far in the music world. It’s her combination of talent, dedication, hard work and love for the music.

“Grace takes it seriously. As serious as any aspiring athlete would take their craft,” he said. “You only do it if you really want to do it and enjoy it.”

Photos: Omahan Grace Rock jams with her trombone, will head to Carnegie Hall and Europe next