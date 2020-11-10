No big parades this year, but Memorial Park Veterans Day event is still on

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to many traditional Veterans Day events around the country, but Omaha’s largest observance is still on track. American Legion Post 1 is going forward “full blast” with a ceremony on top of the hill at Memorial Park, said Fred Tisdale, the coordinator of the annual event.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Guest speakers will include Mayor Jean Stothert; Greta Hamilton, director of Omaha National Cemetery; and Ben Wormington, an Omaha Marine Corps veteran of three Iraq War combat tours.

The outdoor setting gives those who attend plenty of space for social distancing, Tisdale said. The COVID-19 restrictions announced Monday by Gov. Pete Ricketts did not include any limits on the size of outdoor crowds.

“We’re still going to have it,” Tisdale said. “We haven’t been told we can’t.”