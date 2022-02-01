 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No foul play suspected in death of Omaha man whose body was found near Benson High
Foul play is not suspected in the death of a 45-year-old man whose body was found on the ground near an Omaha high school, an Omaha police spokesman said Tuesday.

Police were called to Benson High School near 52nd and Maple Streets at 1:15 a.m. Monday, the spokesman. Officers found Thomas L. Dickerson of Omaha dead in a parking lot. 

An autopsy was conducted, police said. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

