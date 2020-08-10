No injuries reported at two-alarm fire in Ralston apartment complex

Improper disposal of smoking materials proved to be the cause of a two-alarm fire Sunday night at Ralston apartment complex.

Residents of 12 apartments in the building at 8642 R Plaza were displaced by the fire, a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department said Monday. No injuries were reported.

The fire began on an apartment deck, the spokesman said. Red Cross arrived to help the residents with alternate housing.

Firefighters were called to the building about 11:30 p.m. and reported seeing smoke and flames on approach. A second alarm was called at 11:34 p.m.

The fire caused an estimated $85,000 damage to the structure. The Nebraska Humane Society was called to remove one pet that firefighters found deceased.

