No one injured after small plane skids to a stop at Omaha's Eppley Airfield
No one injured after small plane skids to a stop at Omaha's Eppley Airfield

020621-new-owh-plane-pic-cm001.jpg

A crane lifts a small plane that had its landing gear collapse while landing at Eppley Airfield on Friday. Two people were on board the plane; neither was injured.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

No one was injured Friday when a small plane skidded to a stop on a runway at Omaha's Eppley Airfield. 

The pilot of the plane, a Cessna 210, reported issues with landing gear as the plane approached the Omaha airport shortly before 2 p.m., said Tim Schmitt, chief operating officer for the Omaha Airport Authority. 

When the plane landed, the landing gear partially collapsed, and the plane skidded to a stop on the runway. The plane tilted to one side after stopping, appearing to lean on one wing. 

Schmitt said two people were on board the plane and neither was injured. The incident did not disrupt any airport operations.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

