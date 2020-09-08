No sign of 'gap year' as UNO has strong enrollment, UNL with only a small drop

The University of Nebraska system Tuesday delivered a mixed enrollment report, but it wasn't the horrid result some predicted.

In fact, the University of Nebraska at Omaha celebrated strong numbers for fall 2020, as did the NU Medical Center in Omaha. UNO's enrollment increased 4.9% to 15,892 and UNMC was up 4.7% to 4,247.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska at Kearney showed declines: UNL's number dropped 1.3% (to 25,057) and UNK's fell 0.9%, to 6,225.

Many feared that the coronavirus pandemic would create so much uncertainty that students would sit out the next two semesters, taking what experts call a "gap year."

Experts also expressed concern about how international student numbers would be affected by travel restrictions, trade disagreements and political tension, especially with China, a key provider of international students to American colleges.

The latter concern came to fruition for the NU system, which reported about a 15% drop in international students. The NU includes institutions in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney, plus a two-year agricultural college in Curtis.

