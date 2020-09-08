 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No sign of 'gap year' as UNO has strong enrollment, UNL with only a small drop
0 comments
alert featured

No sign of 'gap year' as UNO has strong enrollment, UNL with only a small drop

Only $5 for 5 months
20200909_new_NUenroll

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska at Kearney showed declines: UNL's number dropped 1.3% (to 25,057) and UNK's fell 0.9%, to 6,225.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD

The University of Nebraska system Tuesday delivered a mixed enrollment report, but it wasn't the horrid result some predicted.

In fact, the University of Nebraska at Omaha celebrated strong numbers for fall 2020, as did the NU Medical Center in Omaha. UNO's enrollment increased 4.9% to 15,892 and UNMC was up 4.7% to 4,247.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska at Kearney showed declines: UNL's number dropped 1.3% (to 25,057) and UNK's fell 0.9%, to 6,225.

Many feared that the coronavirus pandemic would create so much uncertainty that students would sit out the next two semesters, taking what experts call a "gap year."

Experts also expressed concern about how international student numbers would be affected by travel restrictions, trade disagreements and political tension, especially with China, a key provider of international students to American colleges.

The latter concern came to fruition for the NU system, which reported about a 15% drop in international students. The NU includes institutions in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney, plus a two-year agricultural college in Curtis.

rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert