No trash pickup in Omaha on Labor Day; collections will be delayed a day next week
Collection of trash, recycling and yard waste in Omaha will be delayed a day next week because of the Labor Day holiday.

Crews will not work Monday, the city said. Residents whose garbage is typically collected on Monday will have it picked up Tuesday. Tuesday’s collections will be delayed until Wednesday, and so on, for the rest of the week.

Collections will return to the regular schedule the week of Sept. 13.

As always, bins should be set at the curb no later than 6 a.m. to ensure that they are emptied.

Questions can be directed to the city's Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238.

