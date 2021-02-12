No trash, recycling collection in Omaha on Monday because of extreme cold

Trash and recycling collection in Omaha will be suspended Monday because of the extreme cold.

Residents whose garbage is typically collected on Monday will have it picked up Tuesday. Tuesday's collections will be delayed until Wednesday, and so on, for the rest of the week.

Department of Public Works officials said they will continue to monitor the weather for the rest of the week.

Residents are asked to set trash carts out by 6 a.m. on the rescheduled pickup day.

Missed collections can be reported to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7 p.m. on the rescheduled collection day. Residents can also sign up for email notifications of solid waste collection holidays or service delays at join.wasteline.org.

