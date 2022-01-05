 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nomi Health to close testing sites Wednesday to those without appointments
A line of vehicles at times numbering over 160 filled a COVID testing site on Monday in Omaha.

Nomi Health will close its three COVID-19 testing sites in Omaha to walk-in appointments because of the cold weather and wind.

The sites will close to those without appointments starting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Those who have specific appointments made after 3:30 p.m. will still be served. 

Testing sites are at Oak View Mall and Metropolitan Community College's Fort Omaha and South Omaha campuses. 

At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the temperature was 14 degrees.

