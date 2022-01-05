Nomi Health to close testing sites Wednesday to those without appointments

Nomi Health will close its three COVID-19 testing sites in Omaha to walk-in appointments because of the cold weather and wind.
The sites will close to those without appointments starting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Those who have specific appointments made after 3:30 p.m. will still be served.
Testing sites are at Oak View Mall and Metropolitan Community College's Fort Omaha and South Omaha campuses.
At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the temperature was 14 degrees.
