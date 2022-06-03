Nonprofit set to bring youth music programming to North Omaha

The heyday of jazz on North 24th Street was long ago.
It feels almost like a myth, a tall tale, to Dana Murray.
But Murray plans to bring music back to the historic stretch of North Omaha with youth programming.
Murray outlined plans for North Omaha Music and Arts when he went before the Omaha Planning Board this week.
A rendering depicts North Omaha Music and Arts, a nonprofit that would offer youth programming. The facility is planned for the former site of Love's Jazz and Art near 24th and Lake Streets.
TACK ARCHITECTS
The program would operate out of the former Love's Jazz and Art Center near 24th and Lake Streets.
Murray, an accomplished musician, grew up in South Omaha, where he fostered a love of playing drums. But he found few opportunities to explore music and art.
"I know what it's like to grow up in an underserved community where there aren't a lot of outlets in art," he told the planning board. "My commitment is driven by what I would have wanted."
The 28,000-square-foot facility would include a state-of-the-art recording studio as well as a 450-seat music venue.
The facility, which would operate after school, would be open to all students, regardless of their skill level.
In an interview with The World-Herald, Murray said every student will go through piano lessons, dance lessons and other core curriculum. But they will have opportunities to take electives and explore areas they're interested in.
Dana Murray, a South Omaha native, is the executive director of North Omaha Music & Arts.
Murray compared the program to a Boys & Girls Club. "Think of it like Boys & Girls Club for the arts," he said.
Part of the group's mission is that students won't face economic barriers to participating. Financial logistics are still being ironed out, Murray said.
Murray, 51, who will serve as the organization's executive director, attended Berklee College of Music in Boston before moving to New York City. A drummer, he has played with Wynton Marsalis, Jimmy Witherspoon and Norah Jones.
Murray moved back to Omaha in 2004 to raise his son. He has taught at Omaha Burke and Bellevue East High Schools and founded Dojo Percussion, an indoor percussive ensemble.
Murray said working with the high school students sparked his interest in creating the music and arts nonprofit.
Students will learn more than the basics of music through the program. Skills such as critical thinking, accountability, dedication and learning how to fail will benefit them in other avenues, too, Murray said.
A rendering depicts North Omaha Music and Arts, a nonprofit that would offer youth programming. The facility would be at the former site of Love's Jazz and Art near 24th and Lake Streets.
TACK ARCHITECTS
"We know the power of music and the power of really tapping into a young person's creativity," he said.
A handful of individuals spoke in favor of the project before the planning board, including one of Murray's former students.
David Hawkins, who first met Murray a student at Burke, said he gained a strong work ethic and critical thinking skills through music.
Music and arts programming aren't always readily accessible in all parts of the city, he said. Putting the program in North Omaha removes barriers for many youth.
"I think it's really important that we do everything we can to support this," he told board members.
Other proponents commented on the opportunities the programming will give students and how it will continue the legacy of music in North Omaha.
The plan is headed to the Omaha City Council for final approval. In the meantime, Murray said NOMA will launch a capital campaign and hope to start offering programs by early August.
