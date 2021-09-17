Nonprofit to honor 50 Nebraskans over age 50. Find out who is on the list

A Nebraska organization is planning to honor 50 high-achieving Nebraskans age 50 and older.

The Bloc's 50 Over 50 event will take place on Sept. 25 at the Omaha DoubleTree by Hilton.

The 50 Over 50 event will honor older Nebraskans who have made in impact in five categories: nonprofit, innovation, business, community and healthcare, according to a news release from The Bloc.

A judging committee made up of business leaders and state officials evaluated more than 1,100 nominations for the award and narrowed down the list to the top 50.

The Bloc, a philanthropic nonprofit based in Lincoln, wanted to recognizing what Nebraskans 50 and older contribute to the state, the news release said.

According to research from the AARP, Nebraskans age 50 and older made up 34% of the population in 2018 and contributed 39% of the state's gross domestic product. Those 50 and older are expected to make up 38% of the state's population in 2050.

Information about tickets for the event are available at communitybloc.com.

The Bloc's 2021 50 Over 50 honorees: