Nonprofit to honor 50 Nebraskans over age 50. Find out who is on the list

A Nebraska organization is planning to honor 50 high-achieving Nebraskans age 50 and older.
The Bloc's 50 Over 50 event will take place on Sept. 25 at the Omaha DoubleTree by Hilton.
The 50 Over 50 event will honor older Nebraskans who have made in impact in five categories: nonprofit, innovation, business, community and healthcare, according to a news release from The Bloc.
A judging committee made up of business leaders and state officials evaluated more than 1,100 nominations for the award and narrowed down the list to the top 50.
The Bloc, a philanthropic nonprofit based in Lincoln, wanted to recognizing what Nebraskans 50 and older contribute to the state, the news release said.
According to research from the AARP, Nebraskans age 50 and older made up 34% of the population in 2018 and contributed 39% of the state's gross domestic product. Those 50 and older are expected to make up 38% of the state's population in 2050.
Information about tickets for the event are available at communitybloc.com.
The Bloc's 2021 50 Over 50 honorees:
- Ted Carter, president of the University of Nebraska system
- John McCollister, Nebraska state senator
- Carmen Tapio, chief executive officer of NorthEnd Teleservices
- Jeff Huber, chief executive officer of Home Instead Inc.
- Tony Boldt, president and chief executive officer of Nebraska Furniture Mart
- Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Public Health
- Lazaro Spindola, executive director of the Nebraska Latino American Commission
- Tanya Cook, policy lead at the National Black Caucus of State Legislators
- Jona Van Deun, president at Nebraska Tech Collaborative
- Renee Franklin, executive director of Elementary Learning Centers
- Jim Reiff, executive director of The Nebraska Enterprise Fund
- James Freeman, retired senior director of inclusion and director of multicultural affairs at the University of Nebraska at Omaha
- Rosey Higgs, director of programs at Nonprofit Association of the Midlands
- Paul Strawhecker, president at Paul J. Strawhecker Inc.
- Mick Mines, Nebraska lobbyist at Bromm Nielsen & Mines
- Chris Hove, chief executive officer at Nebraska Bank of Commerce
- Darrin Good, president at Nebraska Wesleyan University
- Eric Ewing, executive director for the Great Plains Black History Museum
- Carolina Padilla, executive director at Intercultural Senior Center
- Carole Patrick, vice president of development at Visiting Nurse Association
- Paula Steenson, founder and owner of Paula Presents!
- Carol Cleaver, attorney
- BC Clark, founder and president of Metro Omaha Women's Business Center and director of training and client development of Nebraska Enterprise Fund
- Aileen Warren, assistant vice chancellor and director of human resources for the University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Diva Mejias, president of Nebraska Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- Sandy Spady, member services representative at Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce
- Eli Rigatuso, founder of SpeakingOfHappy.com
- Hon. Vernon Daniels, Nebraska judge
- Doug Durham, chief executive officer and co-founder of Don’t Panic Labs
- Dr. Chelsea Chesen, private practice
- Marcy Browning, development director at Duet
- Tamara Morris, executive director of the Hamilton Community Foundation
- Welton Juilfs, Changing Spaces
- Nicole Edmundson, account specialist for SilverStone Group, a HUB International Company
- Janice Marie Jansky (in memoriam), director of investments at Nebraska Methodist Health System
- Meg Damme, program coordinator for Fresh Start Home
- Jim Warren, Sarpy County Commissioner for District 5
- Harold Sargus, procurement consultant and director continuing education for the Nebraska Business Development Center
- Annabelle Keene, volunteer for the Eastern Nebraska Medical Reserve Corps
- Judy Martin, advisory board member for the Midlands African Chamber
- Phyllis Ericson, retired chief executive officer
- Ian Vickers, chief executive officer for Global Partners in Hope
- Scott Hazelrigg, president at NorthStar Foundation
- Erica Mascarello, owner of Walk Your Paws, While You Work
- Candace Gregory, president and chief executive officer at Open Door Mission
- Kirk Anderson, co-owner of Marksman Indoor Range
- Christine Anderson, co-owner of Marksman Indoor Range
- Yesenia Peck, diversity manager for Nebraska Public Power District
- Hon. Wadie Thomas, Nebraska judge
- Karen Gibler, president of the Sarpy Chamber of Commerce