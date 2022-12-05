Nonprofits in Omaha, western Iowa reap $4.2 million in donations on Giving Tuesday

Two local nonprofit agencies reaped a combined $4.2 million in donations during Giving Tuesday last week.

The agencies, Share Omaha and Share Iowa, provide platforms for giving, volunteering and fulfilling wish lists under the national Share Good umbrella. In addition to the money raised, the agencies received more than 1,800 gifts, gained over 100 new volunteers and fulfilled over 27,000 wish list items.

Share Omaha was created to help area nonprofits primarily in Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington Counties. More than 700 metro-area nonprofits are registered on the shareomaha.org platform.

Share Iowa, formed in 2022, aids nonprofits in nine counties throughout western Iowa. Overseen by the Community Foundation for Western Iowa, shareiowa.org connects neighbors to easy ways of doing good through financial giving, in-kind donations and volunteerism.