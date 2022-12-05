 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nonprofits in Omaha, western Iowa reap $4.2 million in donations on Giving Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0

Holiday Lights Festival to illuminate newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall

Two local nonprofit agencies reaped a combined $4.2 million in donations during Giving Tuesday last week. 

Share Omaha and Share Iowa logos

The agencies, Share Omaha and Share Iowa, provide platforms for giving, volunteering and fulfilling wish lists under the national Share Good umbrella. In addition to the money raised, the agencies received more than 1,800 gifts, gained over 100 new volunteers and fulfilled over 27,000 wish list items.

Share Omaha was created to help area nonprofits primarily in Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington Counties. More than 700 metro-area nonprofits are registered on the shareomaha.org platform. 

Share Iowa, formed in 2022, aids nonprofits in nine counties throughout western Iowa. Overseen by the Community Foundation for Western Iowa, shareiowa.org connects neighbors to easy ways of doing good through financial giving, in-kind donations and volunteerism.  

People are also reading…

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rare anti-government protest turns deadly in southern Syria

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert