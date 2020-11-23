 Skip to main content
Norfolk, a 'hotspot within a hotspot,' passes mask mandate
The Norfolk City Council on Monday voted unanimously to approve a mask mandate that takes effect Thursday.

The mandate will generally require people age 5 or older to wear masks in indoor public spaces where they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance. It is set to expire Feb. 16 but could be rescinded sooner, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said.

Norfolk's mask mandate comes as a number of other Nebraska cities are pursuing their own mask measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Gretna City Council will consider a mask mandate Monday night, and the Ralston and La Vista city councils will discuss mandates on Tuesday.

Moenning said city leaders decided to pursue a mask mandate because local hospitals are filling up and new cases in Madison County, where Norfolk is located, continue to climb.

The capacity of Faith Regional Health Services, Norfolk's main hospital, has been between 85% and 95% in recent weeks. As of Monday, Madison County was reporting 248 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people on a seven-day average — the most of any county in the state, according to New York Times data.

Nebraska overall ranks fifth nationally in the number of daily new cases per capita.

"We're a hotspot within a hotspot," Moenning said of Norfolk.

A mandate in Norfolk was supported by many public health officials, business leaders and educators, Moenning said.

"This is not political," he said. "It's about preserving life."

The exceptions in Norfolk's mandate, similar to ones in Omaha, don't require masking for those seeking government services, exercising at a gym or eating or sitting at a bar or restaurant, among other exemptions.

The penalty for violating the mandate is a $25 fine. Moenning said the city will focus on educating people about the mask mandate.

Omaha and Lincoln have mask mandates. Last week, Beatrice and Kearney implemented their own. David City's mayor on Saturday issued a mask mandate through an executive order, though the measure is not enforceable.

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Reece covers Omaha City Hall, including the City Council and Mayor's Office, and how decisions by local leaders affect Omaha residents. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL graduate. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127​

