Norfolk, a 'hotspot within a hotspot,' passes mask mandate

The Norfolk City Council on Monday voted unanimously to approve a mask mandate that takes effect Thursday.

The mandate will generally require people age 5 or older to wear masks in indoor public spaces where they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance. It is set to expire Feb. 16 but could be rescinded sooner, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said.

Norfolk's mask mandate comes as a number of other Nebraska cities are pursuing their own mask measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Gretna City Council will consider a mask mandate Monday night, and the Ralston and La Vista city councils will discuss mandates on Tuesday.

Moenning said city leaders decided to pursue a mask mandate because local hospitals are filling up and new cases in Madison County, where Norfolk is located, continue to climb.

The capacity of Faith Regional Health Services, Norfolk's main hospital, has been between 85% and 95% in recent weeks. As of Monday, Madison County was reporting 248 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people on a seven-day average — the most of any county in the state, according to New York Times data.

Nebraska overall ranks fifth nationally in the number of daily new cases per capita.