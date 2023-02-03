Omaha leaders, along with Rep. Don Bacon, announced Friday that millions of dollars in city and federal funding would be dedicated to the North 24th Street Streetscape Master Plan.

The plan will address the infrastructure needs and improvements within the North Omaha 24th Street Business Improvement District, which runs from Meredith Avenue to Cuming Street. Overall, the multi-phase streetscape project is expected to cost $53 million, with the current phase accounting for $15 million of that total.

Bacon said Friday that a total of $7 million in federal funding would go toward the current phase, and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced that the city will contribute $1.2 million toward the project.

"The initial investment of funding to begin the first phase of the North 24th Street Streetscape Master Plan is monumental," LaVonya Goodwin, executive director of the North 24th Street Business Improvement District, said in a news release. "It is going to take the community's engagement and the continual support of our elected officials to fully fund and implement this transformative project that will catalyze the restoration of North 24th Street to a thriving destination."

Efforts would improve a historically redlined part of North Omaha, officials said in a press release. The plan is designed to address improvements to sidewalks, traffic, landscaping, parking and multimodal transit.

For example, sidewalks and curbs would be repaired to improve walkability. In the North 24th and Lake Streets Historic District, sidewalks would be widened to encourage more foot traffic.

The plan would create infrastructure equity and make the area more attractive to potential businesses and patrons, officials said in the release.

