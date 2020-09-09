North Carolina man found with loaded handgun at Eppley Airfield

Security officers confiscated a loaded handgun from the luggage of a North Carolina man Tuesday at an Eppley Airfield checkpoint.

Officers with the Transportation Security Administration located the .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets and extra ammunition when it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine. Omaha Airport Authority police confiscated the gun and briefly detained the man for questioning before allowing him to catch his flight.

“Guns at checkpoints are never a good thing, and with the current (pandemic) situation it’s even more serious," said Michael Fowler, TSA’s federal security director for Nebraska. "There are enough risks at a checkpoint and bringing a loaded gun is an accident waiting to happen. It is dangerous to our officers and other travelers.”

It was the eighth gun confiscated at Eppley Airfield this year, a TSA spokeswoman said. There were 15 guns confiscated in 2019 and 17 in 2018.

Nationwide in 2019, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 12.1 firearms per day. That is approximately a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 4,239 detected in 2018. Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded, the spokeswoman said.