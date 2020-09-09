North Carolina man found with loaded handgun at Eppley Airfield

Security officers confiscated a loaded handgun from the luggage of a North Carolina man Tuesday at an Eppley Airfield checkpoint.
Officers with the Transportation Security Administration located the .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets and extra ammunition when it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine. Omaha Airport Authority police confiscated the gun and briefly detained the man for questioning before allowing him to catch his flight.
“Guns at checkpoints are never a good thing, and with the current (pandemic) situation it’s even more serious," said Michael Fowler, TSA’s federal security director for Nebraska. "There are enough risks at a checkpoint and bringing a loaded gun is an accident waiting to happen. It is dangerous to our officers and other travelers.”
It was the eighth gun confiscated at Eppley Airfield this year, a TSA spokeswoman said. There were 15 guns confiscated in 2019 and 17 in 2018.
Nationwide in 2019, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 12.1 firearms per day. That is approximately a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 4,239 detected in 2018. Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded, the spokeswoman said.
When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until police resolve the incident. Guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates, she said.
TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances.
Prosecution applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits.
Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition.
TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
