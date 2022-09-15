North Omaha group builds community one meal, one movie at a time

The nachos had been served, the picnic tables were being cleared, so now it was Andre Right's time to take the microphone.

On a top-10 September Sunday evening, in shade of the Bryant Center at 24th and Burdette Streets, the Christian rapper shared his story of heartbreak and hope to those gathered at the picnic tables in front of him.

Like too many Black youth, he'd lost a loved one to gun violence. And, like too many people, he remembers that time in his teenage years when his future was so bleak, he contemplated suicide.

And then, he said, God provided an answer: Music and poetry. That's what brought the him, at the age of 30, to this playground in the heart of Omaha's poorest neighborhoods, rapping about hope.

"Starting from nothing, but God made something to this," he rapped to families and community members as he spun out several songs he'd written.

The event is part of a 20-week family friendly series, dubbed Untamed Summer Community Engagement. The series is hosted by Untamed, a grassroots group organized by the Wells family: Sherman, Kachelle and their daughter, Shamyla.

Sherman Wells says creating safe and free recreational opportunities — at neighborhood locations — is crucial to supporting families in North Omaha.

The work is personal to Wells and his family.

"I'm from two of Omaha's largest families, and if something (violent) happens, the chances are, we're either the victim or the perpetrator," he said.

In the audience Sunday, sat moms and kids, granddads and babies. There were those who had lost a loved one to gun violence and those who had survived attacks themselves.

Right said his shows are about changing the public narrative on Black life in Omaha. He and his wife, Bunny, are the co-owners of Blessed Life Music, a business centered on his music, message and a related line of clothing.

"Its about positivity and hope," he said. "It's about showing people we can be loving people, we can do something different than killing and drugs. It's about bringing the community back together."

In addition to the Sunday meals and entertainment, Untamed has co-hosted Friday night movies at the Bryant Center with IslandChill402, a mobile slushy business owned by Shawnie Hernandez.

The movies, including titles like Minions and American Son, have drawn about 100 people.

The Sunday evening get-togethers continue at the Bryant Center until Oct. 9. This coming Sunday, Togolese musician Kusher Snazzy will perform. The Sunday events are free and run from 4 to 7 p.m.

The series is funded through a $10,000 city turnback grant and the personal funds of the organizers, Wells said. Turnback grants come from sales taxes generated in the vicinity of Omaha's CHI Health Center.

The Bryant Center is owned and operated by St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, Nebraska's only Black Catholic church.