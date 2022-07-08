North Omaha housing project receives approval from Omaha Planning Board

A mix of housing, offices and commercial space is set to rise along the 30th Street corridor near North Omaha’s Highlander Accelerator project.

The project, approved this week by the Omaha Planning Board, is planned for a little over 6 acres of land where the Spencer Homes public housing apartments now sit as well as a vacant parking lot to the north.

The developer would tear down the Spencer Homes complex, which is an Omaha Housing Authority property dating back to the late 1940s. Developers would construct mixed-income housing in its place, according to documents from the Planning Department.

Spencer Homes houses more than 300 people in 111 apartment units spread through 23 buildings, according to the documents.

The Omaha Housing Authority is redeveloping Spencer Homes with co-developer Brinshore Development. While it's not a 75 North development, the organization is a partner in the project, said Cydney Franklin, president and CEO of 75 North.

For more than a year, Spencer Homes residents have been relocated to other public housing sites, Franklin said. They also have had access to housing vouchers.

One-third of the units in a 108-unit residential development under construction in the nearby Highlander development are reserved for replacement housing for Spencer residents, Franklin said.

One-third of units in one of the phases of the Spencer Homes redesign and reconstruction also are reserved for former Spencer residents, Franklin said.

The plan includes single-family homes, duplexes, townhouses and multiple-family structures. It also would include a four-story building featuring 51 residential units, about 1,700-square-feet of retail space and a community center.

The budget still is being finalized, Franklin said. The first two phases are planned to take about 15 months.

The project initially came before the board in May. Developers brought it back Wednesday after making a handful of suggested changes to the plan.

It was approved 6-0 by the Omaha Planning Board. The Omaha City Council must give final approval. Franklin, who serves on the Planning Board, recused herself from the vote.